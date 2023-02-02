Maryland Gov. Wes Moore highlighted an Oakdale High School teacher Wednesday during his first State of the State address at the Maryland State House in Annapolis.

In calling on the legislature to pass the Maryland Educator Shortage Act, which he said would strengthen the statewide pipeline of qualified educators and create new pathways to address the shortage of teachers, Moore looked up to the House of Delegates chamber gallery to acknowledge Ronnie Beard, a social studies teacher and track coach at Oakdale who grew up in Frederick and now lives in Columbia.

