The next Frederick County sheriff would receive a pay increase of at least 62% — larger than what lawmakers initially said — if a bill from a Frederick County lawmaker passes during the Maryland General Assembly's legislative session.
The bill, from Sen. Bill Folden, R-Frederick, would increase the sheriff's salary from $125,000 to the highest pay step for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel — $202,199 as of Jan. 1, according to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management.
During a Frederick County delegation meeting on Friday of last week, Del. William Valentine, R-Frederick and Washington, referenced a pay scale for between July and October 2022, which showed the lieutenant colonel's pay at $193,500.
If Folden's bill passes, the raise would take effect after the 2026 election.
Folden has no plans to run for Frederick County sheriff, he said in an interview with the News-Post on Thursday, about a week after a fellow delegation member said she'd received a "flood" of questions about whether Folden planned to run for the position.
The question of Folden's intentions arose when delegation members were discussing the proposal to increase the sheriff's pay.
"Honestly, Sen. Folden, I don't know their position on you. They've just said, 'well, is Sen. Folden running?'" Del. Karen Simpson, D-Frederick, said during the Feb. 3 meeting.
Folden said he has no intentions of leaving his position as an assistant chief for the University of Maryland, Baltimore Police Department.
"I can't tell you what I'm doing next week," Folden said in an interview Thursday, though he later added, "My mother told me don't ever say never to anything."
Folden did not say during the meeting whether he plans to run for sheriff.
"That's wholly inappropriate, cause now you're striking at my integrity, on my motives behind this, and I will not be questioned by that. It is irrelevant," Folden said to Simpson during the meeting. "I absolutely take exception with even remotely insinuating that, delegate. That is wholly inappropriate."
"I am never going to say that a constituent question is inappropriate," Simpson said in response.
Someone on the Zoom meeting who had their camera off and the word "iPhone" on a black screen that appeared when they spoke, said, "yea, c'mon Folden."
"Hold on, hold on, hold on. iPhone," said delegation chair Del. Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, trying to restore order.
"Let's not give the impression that we're impugning anyone's motives in the delegation," Pippy said.
Folden said Thursday said "I'll be waiting for my apology" from Simpson for what she said during the meeting.
Simpson said in an interview Thursday that she won't apologize for a question that constituents asked her repeatedly.
"We're both here in Annapolis, so he's welcome to come speak with me," she said.
Dan Cox, a former state delegate for Frederick County and recent Republican gubernatorial nominee, has joined Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano's team as chief of staff.
Like Cox, Mastriano was a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who, in November, lost the race for Maryland governor.
"I am honored to continue our work for freedom and lend my legislative experience as a state delegate to Sen. Mastriano's team," Cox wrote in a text message to the News-Post.
He wrote that he's working on a podcast, "It's Your Freedom," and will continue to practice law and live in Maryland. His new role is in Harrisburg, about an hour from northern Frederick County.
