It wasn't a Tuesday to remember for Dan Cox, the former Frederick County state legislator and Republican gubernatorial nominee whom Gov. Wes Moore trounced in the November general election.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for review of a lower court ruling in Maryland that allowed elections officials to process and count mail-in ballots before General Election Day.
A judge ruled in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County in September that officials could get a head start on ballot counting. The Court of Appeals of Maryland — now known as the Supreme Court of Maryland — upheld the ruling after Cox challenged it, court records show.
Cox's bid to serve as special legal counsel to the Wicomico County government was also shot down on Tuesday, according to a report from The Daily Times in Salisbury.
In a bipartisan vote, the Wicomico County Council rejected County Executive Julie Giordano's proposal to hire Cox and his law firm, The Cox Law Center, which is based in Frederick County.
Cox recently began working as the chief of staff for Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a fellow Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who lost a gubernatorial race in November.
Cox did not immediately respond to a phone call from the News-Post on Wednesday.
Appointments from the governor
Last week, Moore's appointments secretary, Tisha Edwards, unveiled the administration's first round of appointments for state and county boards and commissions.
In keeping with tradition, Edwards delivered the names in a green leather bag to the state Senate for confirmation.
Current board members Mary Costello and Shirley McDonald were appointed again. The list also included Michael Sowell, Michael Ferrell and Nathanial Wood-Wilson.
Along with Election Director Barbara Wagner, the board oversees countywide elections.
Also among the Moore administration's appointments was Karen Nicklas, the general manager of The Great Frederick Fair. Nicklas was appointed to the state's Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board.
Two Frederick County residents, Edwin Martinez Jr. and Erin Buck Skees, were appointed to the Maryland Advisory Council on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Below are the other Frederick County appointees included in the green bag:
- Fay Alexander to the State Community Health Worker Advisory Committee
- Patrick Campbell to the Police Training and Standards Commission
- Debra Gardner to the State Public Information Act Compliance Board
