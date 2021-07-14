Frederick's Asian American Center would be able to expand its services with $1.5 million in federal funding included in a proposed congressional spending bill.

The appropriation was included in a fiscal 2022 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development funding bill by U.S. Rep. David Trone (D), according to a release from Trone's office.

The bill will be considered by the House Appropriations Committee, on which Trone serves, this week, and is expected to have a vote on the House floor before August.

The money would allow the Asian American Center of Frederick to create a new Asian American Service Center, which could provide enhanced services, empower the community and improve cultural understanding, Elizabeth Chung, the center's director, said in the release.

