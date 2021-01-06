The chairman of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee disavowed a tweet sent by committee member and state Del. Dan Cox as rioters were storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
Cox's tweet, sent at 3:21 p.m. as demonstrators were breaking windows and forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol, read “Pence is a traitor.”
Cox is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence (R) has been criticized by some Trump allies for saying he wouldn't support objections to state electoral college results certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in November's election.
Cox did not return multiple requests for comment as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Steven Clark, the local GOP chairman, said Cox was speaking for himself in the tweet and not as a member of the Central Committee. Pence was doing his job and is not a traitor, Clark said.
The chairman went on to call Wednesday's actions abhorrent and reprehensible. He said people who stormed the Capitol should be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.
Former county commissioner and council member Billy Shreve, another Republican Central Committee member, said he hadn't seen the tweet and couldn't speak for Cox.
A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, described Cox's tweet as “dangerous.”
Hogan strongly condemned the actions at the Capitol Wednesday.
Asked if the governor thought the tweet was appropriate for an elected official, Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci replied, “The governor is too busy at the moment to read tweets by QAnon sympathizers, but on a personal level, as someone who worked in the Capitol for more than 13 years, I think it's not only inappropriate, it's dangerous.”
Last October, Del. Cox used the hashtag #WWG1WGA, which stands for Where We Go One, We Go All. The hashtag is a rallying cry used by many who believe in the QAnon conspiracy theories, one of which claims Democrats and Hollywood elites are running a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child-sex predators, and that President Donald Trump is fighting that cabal. The conspiracy has been widely debunked, but it has risen in popularity in recent years, in part due to social media.
News-Post reporter Steve Bohnel contributed to this report.
We Frederick and Carroll County citizens are screwed through January 10, 2023. Cox is either hated or disliked by just about everyone in Annapolis. That means his jurisdiction, us, are going to be treated like a pariah until he is gone. We might as well all have leprosy.
Cox is evil.
Cox is a seditious threat to Frederick County, the State of Maryland and the USA.
Kinda late for the County Republican Committee try to distance themselves from him now. By not reigning him in and holding him accountable, local Republicans are complicit in his direlection of duty to Frederick and Carroll County citizens.
Thank you Steven Clark.
Dan Cox must be impeached. Not for calling Pence a "traitor." He abuses his office on a daily basis, disseminating conspiracy theories, disinformation, and spewing demagogic, divisive rhetoric. Members of the House of Delegates must impeach Cox. He is currently planning on a proposal to impeach Hogan, which will fail egregiously. Rather, Cox should be impeached.
"Pence was doing his job and is not a traitor, Clark said." Now if only we had a President who did not believe Pence has magical powers.
Cox is an embarrassment, period.
If Pence is a traitor so is Mitch McConnell. Pence might be a wimp but he knows, as Cox should, he could not do what Donald Trump wanted him to do. And if Cox had a ounce of sense he would know what Trump asked Pence to do was a violation of our Constitution. If Cox does not support the Constitution he is violating his oath of office and should resign.
