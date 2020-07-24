Jessica Cox might have followed the same checklist other pilots run through before they get in the cockpit as she geared up for a flight at Frederick Municipal Airport, but she did it a little differently. She unscrewed the fuel cap with her feet. She lifted the engine door with her leg and then let it rest on her head to check the machinery.
Cox became the first certified pilot without arms in 2008. Instead of using prosthetics, she uses her feet.
“It was the most incredible thing to overcome my fear because I was terrified of losing contact with the ground,” she said. “And I wanted to become a pilot to conquer the fear, not knowing what kind of world would be opened up to me.”
On Friday, Cox took former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin up in her 1948 Ercoupe to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, of which he was the lead sponsor. They met about eight years ago, and had agreed that they needed to fly together one day, as Harkin is a pilot himself.