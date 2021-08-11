Five nonprofit organizations across Frederick County have received funding through a federal homeland security grant, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency announced earlier this week.
The Banner School in Frederick ($150,000), Chabad Lubavitch of Frederick ($150,000), Holy Family Catholic Community of Middletown ($150,000), Mother Seton School ($135,249) and St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Walkersville ($46,989) were among the 64 groups throughout the state that received a total of more than $7.7 million through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
“Nonprofit groups are part of the fabric of American life and provide important services during times of need,” Russ Strickland, executive director for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, we have seen that these groups sometimes are the target of violence, and these grants will help them prevent or minimize the consequences of those attacks.”
The grant is part of a congressionally-approved set of measures to help strengthen communities against potential terrorist attacks, according to a news release. Funding can be used for contracted security personnel, security-related planning, exercises and training, and the acquisition and installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the nonprofits.
