Growing up in Emmitsburg, it wasn’t hard for Maj. Kurt M. Rauschenberg to spot his dad among the spectators at Little League games.
He was the one in uniform.
Serving in the Maryland National Guard and working as a deputy state fire marshal, it was challenging for Frank to make it to his son’s sporting events, but he made the time. He wanted his son to feel supported.
By high school, Rauschenberg knew he wanted to wear the National Guard uniform, too, and take on the responsibilities that came with it. He joined his dad’s unit, the Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 110th Field Artillery at the Maj. Gen. Henry C. Evans Armory in Westminster in 1999. Frank had retired three years earlier from there as a sergeant first class.
In the nearly 23 years since then, Kurt rose to become the director of public affairs for the Maryland National Guard in Baltimore. Now, the major is set to retire in March with almost exactly the same amount of service time as his father.
“I follow in his footsteps,” Kurt said.
On a recent rainy day, Frank drove down from Emmitsburg to pay his son a visit in Lake Linganore. The two chatted about their careers, where the military took them and how they’ve balanced work with family.
“I was in a generation where when you graduated from school, it was kind of anticipated you’d want to join the military,” the elder Rauschenberg said.
Frank’s father served in World War II, and his brother was in the Air Force. Frank joined the Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the Navy Seabees, and was sent to Vietnam to build an airstrip for fighter jets and community buildings for locals. He completed his Naval service as a petty officer third class, then went on to join the National Guard. He also served as a police officer in Westminster, Carroll County, and has been with the Vigilant Hose Fire Co. in Emmitsburg for 30 years.
He stays connected to the National Guard as commander of Maryland Post 48 of the 29th Division Association, a volunteer group that preserves the history of the Westminster unit.
While Kurt was growing up, Frank carved out time for family where he could in his busy schedule.
“When dad was with the fire marshal’s office he’d wake me up at 1 or 2 in the morning and ask me if I wanted to go with him on fire calls,” Kurt recalled.
They’d stop at 7-Eleven to pick up doughnuts for firefighters and a hot dog for the K-9.
There were also times his dad took him to drill with the National Guard, when members report for a weekend duty shift. When Kurt himself enlisted, people often asked if he was Frank’s son.
Now that his son has made a name for himself, Frank finds himself being asked if he is related to Kurt.
“You leave some kind of a legacy,” Frank said.
The two agreed their time in the National Guard has been about serving the community.
“It’s a feeling of such selflessness, I guess you could say, in doing something greater than yourself,” Kurt said, “and just being supportive within the communities you grew up in.”
The National Guard has taken Kurt all over the world. He deployed in 2011 as a public affairs specialist to Baghdad, Iraq, where he led all media engagements and embeds. Locally, he commanded a military police element during the 2015 civil unrest in Baltimore.
His career also brought him to Germany, Estonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Kurt holds numerous degrees and certificates, and is a public affairs specialist with the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Virginia. When he hangs up his National Guard uniform, he’ll continue to work for them as a civilian at the bureau.
Like his father, Kurt weaves quality time with his family into work when the right opportunity comes along. His 14-year-old daughter, Hannah, has been to Ravens training camp, and she even got to meet celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in Ellicott City during his filming of the TV special, “24 Hours to Hell and Back.”
While Kurt doesn’t see Hannah joining the military, she’s been able to develop her passion for photography by getting tips from one of the National Guard’s photojournalists. She hopes to pursue photography in college, her father said proudly.
Inside Kurt’s home office, family photos are perched on window sills near diplomas and military memorabilia. One picture frame says, “Dad, no job is more important.”
Kurt and his wife Lizzy welcomed their son Grayson a little over three months ago. It’s too early to guess where his son’s life will lead, but Kurt knows he wants to give Grayson the same love and support his father bestowed on him, like he did with Hannah — even if it doesn’t lead to the National Guard.
“I would be pleased with whichever direction he would want to go,” Kurt said, but it would mean a lot to see Grayson follow in his father and grandfather’s footsteps.
“I think it would be humbling,” Kurt said, “to see him do something along those lines.”
