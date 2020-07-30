For younger members of the Frederick area civil rights movement, the memory of Congressman John Lewis serves as an inspiration for what is possible and a reminder of what remains to be done.
On June 4, thousands gathered in downtown Frederick for the Frederick March for Justice, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and other victims of police brutality.
The organizers of the rally, a group of high school and college-aged students, recently pondered the legacy of Lewis and the larger civil rights movement in what they're trying to accomplish.
Funeral services for Lewis, who died from cancer on July 17 at the age of 80 after serving in Congress since 1986, were held Thursday.
Along with his service in Congress, Lewis was also a civil rights icon, participating in the first “Freedom Rides” of the early 1960s, and helping to lead the 1965 March on Selma and speaking at the 1963 March on Washington, among other roles.
For the March for Justice organizers, the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s – when some of their grandparents were younger than they are now – can seem both distant and immediate.
Amiyah Spencer, the youngest of the March for Justice organizers, who will be beginning 11th grade at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in the fall, said Lewis was one of her favorites because he was also one of the youngest members of the main organizers of the civil rights movement like Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph Abernathy, Roy Wilkins, and others.
While it's sad that they're still fighting the same fight 60 years later, it has to be done, she said.
“It's like taking that baton, you know?”
She thinks a lot about the courage that Lewis had to return to Selma so often after suffering a fractured skull and other injuries, knowing what had happened to him there.
Now it's their turn to take up the burden from the generations who have carried it before, said Gabrael Moore.
If they're not going to do it, then who? he asked.
What they've experienced during their time as public activists isn't a fraction of the things that Lewis and his generation went through, said Blair Hudnall, but it's an extension of the same mission.
But she feels a connection in the way young Black people feel in being conscious of how they dress or behave in public to avoid drawing negative attention from the police.
“It should be alarming to people that we still have to have the same conversation,” she said.
Lewis provides an inspiration for today's movement with his courage and the way he was able to carry on amidst adversity, she said.
“The greatest strength that he had was his composure,” Hudnall said.
Lewis talked about the importance of moving forward as one people, said Isaiah Spencer.
Doing some research on Lewis helped him prepare for some of the negative reactions he's gotten since his involvement in the March for Justice.
His grandparents and family talked to him and Amiyah about the civil rights movement when they were growing up.
Their grandmother grew up in South Carolina in the 1960s, and told them about people she knew who had been lynched.
But the stories didn't really hit home until he got involved in organizing for himself.
Lewis's persistence is an inspiration for today's advocates.
“Until we get what we deserve, what we work for, it's going to continue,” Isaiah Spencer said.
At 37, Akiyyah Billups has a bit of a different perspective on the movement, which she's helped to pass on to the younger members with whom she works.
Her family's stories were information to help her learn how to navigate the world as a Black woman.
“I got a history lesson from my mom or my grandmother about how to handle it,” Billups said.
Her generation was not heard when they called for justice, she said, but this generation is determined to be.
Lewis and other organizers of the previous generation of the movement were taught to think about different scenarios they might encounter and how they would respond, something she's been determined to bring to the March organizers.
It's part of an enduring legacy for Lewis in the next generation.
“I think his spirit is deeply embedded in what's going on right now,” Billups said.
