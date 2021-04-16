Family, friends and local officials are remembering former Frederick alderman and Planning Commission member Alan Imhoff for his commitment to the city.
Imhoff, 73, died Monday in Toledo, Ohio, from heart and other health complications, his daughter Ali Imhoff said Friday.
She remembered her father as a “larger than life” man who loved history and spent his time working at Frederick’s Schifferstadt Architectural Museum and teaching as an adjunct professor at Frederick Community College, among other activities.
“He always just wanted to learn and help grow,” Ali Imhoff said.
She said the family will hold a memorial service at a later date, possibly around Oktoberfest at the Schifferstadt.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation.
Before moving to Toledo in December 2018, Imhoff spent 34 years in Frederick.
Mayor Michael O’Connor praised his dedication to the city in a statement.
“Alan Imhoff was an exceptional public servant – from his time as an elected official to a volunteer on our Planning Commission, he cared deeply about Frederick,” O’Connor wrote. “He championed the public process, working to ensure all in our community understood and valued planning efforts for Frederick’s future. He will be missed, and our thoughts are with the Imhoff family during this time.”
Imhoff spent about 12 years on the Planning Commission before leaving in 2018. He served as a city alderman from 2005 to 2009.
Alderman Kelly Russell, the board’s liaison to the Planning Commission, said Imhoff brought a valuable interest in long-term planning to the commission, as well as a wealth of institutional knowledge.
“I think it was about him just wanting to be in a place of service,” she said.
Alderman Roger Wilson remembered the advice Imhoff gave him when Wilson was first running — to make sure he kept a focus on his home life and children along with his public service.
“I think that was the best advice he ever gave me,” Wilson said.
Ali Imhoff said her father would take her and her sister Kristin on trips to indulge his love of history, or he would drive her to a swim meet three hours away without a question.
“He really just cared for his family,” she said.
Kristin Imhoff said history was very important to her father, especially the Revolutionary and Civil wars — anything that helped him understand how the country got here or where it might be going.
When he came to visit her in Philadelphia, they would often do “touristy” things like visit Independence Hall or the Liberty Bell and would “appreciate history together.”
The late Imhoff and other Revolutionary War re-enactors once slept overnight at Valley Forge with period clothing and equipment to experience what it must have been like for the soldiers of the Continental Army.
Michael Resser said he met Imhoff more than 40 years ago in a group of bicentennial re-enactors, when Imhoff was in charge of the unit’s artillery.
He had an “encyclopedic” knowledge of Revolutionary War history and artillery, Resser said.
He said he would sometimes run into Imhoff at the Frederick Coffee Company on East Street, before both men moved away from Frederick.
Aside from his historical interests, Imhoff also had a wonderful sense of humor and was willing to consider other opinions beyond what he believed, said Resser.
“He was able to take a step-back perspective,” he said.
Kristin Imhoff said it’s been amazing to spend the past few days talking to people and learning all the things her father had done for the city and for others.
“Dad wanted Frederick to be the very best it could be,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.