Frederick will hold eight virtual meetings on its proposed fiscal 2022 budget, beginning April 7.
The scheduled approved by the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday is:
- Wednesday, April 7: 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 14: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- Monday, April 26: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- Thursday, April 29: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
- Monday, May 3: 7 p.m.
The budget approved at the end of the process will take effect July 1.
To view the meetings, go to cityoffrederickmd.gov or watch on Channel 99.
