Frederick police officers will be able to transfer any extra annual leave to their amount of sick leave following a vote Thursday by the Board of Aldermen.

The change, which the aldermen approved unanimously, will mean that any hours of annual leave more than 240 hours will be automatically transferred to an officer's amount of accumulated sick leave.

The change comes as part of a memorandum with the Fraternal Order of Police, Francis Scott Key Lodge # 91.

Officers' non-expired administrative leave is not paid out when they retire or leave the department's employment, Director of Human Resources Karen Paulson said.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!