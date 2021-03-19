Frederick police officers will be able to transfer any extra annual leave to their amount of sick leave following a vote Thursday by the Board of Aldermen.
The change, which the aldermen approved unanimously, will mean that any hours of annual leave more than 240 hours will be automatically transferred to an officer's amount of accumulated sick leave.
The change comes as part of a memorandum with the Fraternal Order of Police, Francis Scott Key Lodge # 91.
Officers' non-expired administrative leave is not paid out when they retire or leave the department's employment, Director of Human Resources Karen Paulson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.