As Frederick’s September primary elections approach, the city’s aldermen took several steps to prepare for the primaries and the November general election in a series of votes Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved a resolution setting up a voting center at the former site of the Trinity School on New Design Road and established four days for early voting at that site for both the Sept. 14 primary and the Nov. 2 general election.
Early voting for the primary will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 8-11 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27-30 for the general.
Frederick County TransIT Services has indicated it will be able to provide temporary service to the Trinity School site during the early voting times, City Attorney Saundra Nickols told the aldermen.
With the city planning to heavily focus on mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes will also be set up at the Trinity School site, the Frederick County Board of Elections office at 340A Montevue Lane, Talley Recreation Center at 121 N. Bentz St., Hillcrest Commons at 1150 Orchard Terrace, the Housing Authority Office at 209 Madison St., Frederick Community College at 7932 Opossumtown Pike and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School at 1501 N. Market St.
The aldermen also approved an agreement to spend up to $86,656 with NPC, Inc. for printing and mailing ballots for the election.
With the emphasis on mail-in voting for the election, the city will mail a ballot to each registered voter.
The NPC contract will allow results to be tracked by precinct, as well as provide tracking of ballots by both the city and individual voters once they’ve been mailed, Nickols said.
Also on Thursday, the aldermen approved a lease agreement with the Frederick County Board of Elections for service and equipment for the election. The city will receive support, be able to borrow optical scanners, ballot-marking devices and voting booths and lease electronic poll books and printers, according to a memorandum prepared by city staff.
