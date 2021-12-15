While no one knows exactly what will be included in the city of Frederick’s fiscal 2023 budget, the long process of helping the spending plan come together began Wednesday with a presentation from the city’s five aldermen.
Funding for the redevelopment of the city’s new police headquarters, traffic and pedestrian safety work and projects on the city’s west side all drew suggestions from multiple aldermen as they laid out the ideas they’d like Mayor Michael O’Connor to include in the budget he’ll present to the board in March.
Alderman Kelly Russell urged funding for the new police headquarters on East All Saints Street, a project the city has been working on for decades, she said.
She also called for increased compensation and technology for city committees including the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning Commission, as well as roadway and pedestrian improvements to help cut down on fatal and serious accidents.
Alderman Derek Shackelford also suggested traffic calming techniques in several city neighborhoods and efforts to increase safety for bikers and pedestrians.
He called for the creation of an office of community engagement, in part to reimagine and improve the work of the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Committees.
Shackelford would also like to see money for projects on the city’s west end, including the Golden Mile and Westside Regional Park.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak mentioned funding for the police headquarters, incentives to create mixed-income housing and for more historic preservation around the city.
Kuzemchak said preservation is something they do well downtown but not really in other neighborhoods.
“Historic preservation is community preservation,” she said.
Alderman Ben MacShane called for the city to partner with other levels of government to create a “green bank,” which would help generate money for green energy projects.
He also criticized the city for “dragging [its] feet” on creating a plan for accommodating electric vehicles.
They’ve talked about the plan for four years, but there are still no chargers in city parking garages or most municipal lots, he said.
“This has not been something we’ve effectively moved forward on,” MacShane said.
He’d also like to see a position created in the new budget to serve as a liaison to the Latino community.
The city has made progress in the area of communication with non-English speakers, especially with technology and on its website, he said. But they’ve been more reactive, rather than really engaging with members of those communities.
Alderwoman Katie Nash, in her first meeting since winning a seat in November’s election, called for investment in technology, hiring more bilingual staff and strengthening the NACs.
She also supported expanded access to mental health resources for school-aged children and their families.
Budget requests from city department heads must be provided to O’Connor by the end of the year, and he’s expected to present his spending plan to the aldermen in March.
After a series of hearings, the city traditionally passes the budget in May. It goes into effect in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.