There will surely be at least some minor changes — and possibly even some bigger ones — but Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor's proposed fiscal 2022 budget is drawing positive early reviews from the city's aldermen.
Multiple aldermen praised the inclusion of an equity program administrator in the mayor's office who would help coordinate programs across the city for diversity, equity and inclusion — a step recommended in a study last month.
“I think that's an important part of our administration and the values that we have,” Alderman Roger Wilson said during a recent budget meeting.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said the position will present a chance for the city to move some initiatives forward, while Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she was excited about the position's inclusion.
A disparity report solicited by the city and designed to identify shortcomings in the city’s procurement process showed that businesses owned by a woman or racial or ethnic minority “[continue] to have an adverse impact on a firm’s ability to secure contracting opportunities with the City of Frederick, further supporting more aggressive remedial efforts.”
The report recommended the city add at least one employee to work on procurement issues to help improve problems in the city with hiring minority- and woman-owned businesses for contracts with the city.
O'Connor said Wednesday he believes it's important to have someone in city hall to coordinate programs across the city.
“There has to be a single point person,” he said.
After last year's budget process was upended by the arrival of the COVID-19, O'Connor reflected Wednesday on some of the steps the city had taken over the past year.
City leaders implemented enhanced teleworking policies, outdoor dining possibilities for restaurants, and relief grants for businesses, among other steps, he said.
The city also hired Ramenta Cottrell to direct the new Division of Housing and Human Services and new police chief Jason Lando to lead the Frederick Police Department.
The budget, which keeps the city tax rate steady, would fund the first phase of improvements recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help prevent flooding in the town, beginning with the corridor that runs along the upper part of North Market Street, O'Connor said.
While some issues may arise, at first glance, it seems as if O'Connor has touched on pretty much everything the budget needs to, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
The proposal also includes a Mayor's Fellowship program that would provide interns with experience in a variety of city departments, and a food waste recovery pilot program that could serve as a guide for a larger program later on.
That proposal was a request from Kuzemchak, who said O'Connor had listened to many of the aldermen's requests and concerns, and included them.
“I have to note that not all mayors do that,” she said.
(1) comment
Haven’t heard from The Ba’Lane in a while. Does he still want to be mayor?
