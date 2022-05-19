Frederick employees will receive pay increases as part of a new pay scale under a budget the city passed Thursday night — but will receive less of a cost-of-living increase than initially proposed.
The city's aldermen approved a nearly $200 million budget with a $127 million general fund by a 4-1 vote.
First, the aldermen heard from a room full of employees urging them to increase pay to keep up with the rising costs of living in the Frederick area.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell voted against the budget proposal.
While the approved budget will move employees' salaries to at least $20 an hour, it will not include a proposal with a 6.42% cost-of-living adjustment plus $100 for each year of service in their current position. Instead, it will give employees a flat rate of $3,990 each.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he was proud to support the employee salary scale that Mayor Michael O'Connor proposed in his budget, especially what it did for employees at the bottom of the pay scale.
“I think it's a huge step forward,” he said.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she thought the budget helped move some city employees toward “that threshold of survivability” that was needed.
But while the pay scale was approved unanimously, the question of the cost-of-living adjustment and employee bonus brought a heated discussion on the dais.
After a motion by Russell to approve the mayor's proposal died for lack of a second, Nash proposed the amendment to provide each employee with the $3,990.
Before the vote, Russell apologized to the employees in the room for her colleagues' words “that allege support, but in my opinion don't back it up.”
She said she believes the other aldermen had already agreed before the meeting on the amendment.
“I hope you've accomplished what you think you wanted to accomplish,” she said, before leaving the dais to stand with a group of employees in the back of the room.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak took exception to Russell's suggestion that they all got together and decided how to vote, saying she has never spoken with more than one of her colleagues at a time.
Alderman Derek Shackelford also challenged Russell's characterization.
“I don't question your love for this city. Don't question mine,” he said.
O'Connor said he appreciated the time and attention the aldermen gave to the budget process, but regretted that they didn't see fit to approve the cost-of-living adjustments.
The new pay scale is an enormous step forward, he said.
It's unfortunate that the budget doesn't fully address employees' experience and seniority, he said.
“It's more than disappointing, but disappointing is the word I can use right now,” he said.
