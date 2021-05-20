Frederick's fiscal 2022 budget will keep the city's tax rates the same as the previous year's following the Board of Alderman's unanimous approval of the spending plan Thursday night.
The budget includes a $112 million general fund for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Along with that number, the budgets for water and sewer, stormwater, parking, the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Frederick Municipal Airport, Clustered Spires Golf Course and reserves bring the total proposed budget to $169.6 million.
In a separate vote before approving the budget, the aldermen approved a tax rate of 75.05 cents per $100 of assessable value on real property and $1.55 per $100 of assessable value on business properties.
They also approved ordinances setting a master schedule for administrative and regulatory fees and positions, grades, and pay scales for civilian city employees.
Last year, the city’s aldermen cut about $5 million from Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed $105 million spending plan as a result of predictions of sharply falling revenues at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's budget was the first in a long time that didn't include last-minute amendments to be added, Alderman Kelly Russell noted.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak praised the budget as one of the best she's seen in her years on the board. She said she believes the aldermen and city residents were listened to in the course of the budget process.
After being submitted, the budget was amended to add some outreach workers at the Frederick Community Action Agency, a full-time permits technician and several positions at the Community Health Center, among other changes.
The budget also includes an equity program administrator to help evaluate and administer programs and help improve access to city contracts for businesses owned by women and minorities.
In March, the mayor and aldermen learned of evidence from a city-requested disparity study that such companies have problems securing contracts with the city.
There's also funding for more multilingual and American Sign Language translation abilities, a citywide student internship program, as well as recommendations from a study by the Army Corps of Engineers to address stormwater issues and flooding in parts of the city.
