With Frederick’s Election Day finally here, the city’s candidates for alderman spent the day before making one last pitch to voters.
Republican candidates Michelle Shay and Robert A. Fischer spent part of Monday knocking on doors in neighborhoods on the east side of the city.
Shay wore a large white pin with a Republican elephant on her shirt as she carried a clipboard with a list of addresses of Republican and unaffiliated voters.
“I usually knock one or two times, and then I leave my flyer,” she said.
Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Katie Nash spent Monday making phone calls and answering last-minute emails asking her positions on various issues in her bid to join fellow Democrats Donna Kuzemchak, Ben MacShane, Kelly Russell and Derek Shackelford on the board.
The four incumbents are seeking re-election, while Alderman Roger Wilson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for mayor.
Nash said she’s a big proponent of calling voters and reaching out electronically. She said she hasn’t been able to go door-to-door as much as she would like to with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic.
“I did feel like we had to be creative this year and reach out to people in other ways,” Nash said.
Shay said she recently found a Democrat who said he’d had enough of the Democratic mayor and aldermen and would be voting for she and Fischer.
That’s rare, she said, but she’s heard it enough to be surprising.
Issues with the national Democratic Party, such as the levels of government spending, have filtered down to the local level, she said.
Nash said COVID and federal issues have been prominent in the emails she’s gotten, but she also recently got a message about getting more parking enforcement in neighborhoods.
“That’s the beauty of local government,” she said.
While those candidates’ focus was on the race for the five aldermanic seats, the city also faces a four-way race for mayor.
Democratic incumbent Michael O’Connor faces Republican nominee Steven Hammrick, while Democratic former mayor Jennifer Dougherty and former alderman and county commissioner Blaine Young are mounting write-in campaigns.
Shay said the mayoral race — in which Hammrick raised no money, according to financial reports, and did little active campaigning while facing an indictment in Frederick County Circuit Court on assault and weapons charges — has come up when she talks to voters. She believes Hammrick’s campaign may have hurt she and Fischer’s bids.
Hammrick has maintained the indictment was politically motivated as a result of his mayoral run.
But Shay mentioned Young’s write-in campaign as a possible alternative for bringing out Republican voters.
And she and Fischer believe the mayor’s race may make some Democratic voters overconfident in the results and less likely to vote.
But that’s not going to happen, Nash said.
“Given what a weird year it’s been, I don’t think Democrats can assume that anything is done,” she said.
The city’s voting center at the former site of the Trinity School at 6040 New Design Road will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Transportation to the site is available through Frederick County Transit Service.
Voters can also cast ballots at seven drop box locations around the city by 8 p.m.
The locations include the voting center at 6040 New Design Road, the Frederick County Board of Elections office, Talley Recreation Center, Hillcrest Commons, the Housing Authority office, Frederick Community College and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Fischer said he and Shay have been encouraging people not to vote by mail at this point unless they take their ballot directly to the post office, because given issues with the postal service over the past year, “they’ll never get there in time.”
