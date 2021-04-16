Frederick will move toward significantly more mail-in voting in this year’s city elections after a pair of votes by the Board of Aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved changes to the city’s code and charter to allow for expanded voting by mail in the September primaries and November general election. The shifts followed recommendations from the city’s Board of Supervisors of Elections.
The board recommended the changes because of the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty about what the conditions would be like at the time of the elections, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The city’s primaries are scheduled for Sept. 14, and the general election for Nov. 2.
The changes are “part of the shift that we’re undertaking from the sort of traditional, vote in your precinct on Election Day plus maybe some early voting to a focus on mail-in voting with also some opportunities still for in-person voting,” Assistant City Attorney Rachel Nessen said.
Changes to the city’s charter include removing the requirement to vote in an assigned precinct, changing a reference to a “polling place” to “voting center,” and arranging for the canvassing of ballots.
The results of an election will have to be certified within 10 days of the closing of the polls.
One modification to the city code changes references to “absentee voting” to “mail-in voting” and sets up procedures for mail-in voting, while another establishes provisional voting and under what circumstances it can be used.
Under the new rules, a candidate can request a recount with a margin of 5 percent or less.
Ballots will go out to voters 21 to 30 days before an election, and must be received by 4:30 p.m. on the Friday after Election Day.
(1) comment
They'd better check with Delta Airlines, Coca Cola, and MLB to make sure they agree with the voting rules.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.