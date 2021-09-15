The Frederick Police Department and the city’s Public Works Department would coordinate on a plan to reduce or eliminate injuries or deaths on the city’s roads and transportation system under a resolution being considered by the city’s aldermen.
The work would go toward creating a Vision Zero program to create a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to cutting down on transportation deaths and injuries.
“Death and injury in our transportation system are preventable, and therefore morally unacceptable,” according to a draft of the resolution.
In January, the city’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee sent a letter to Mayor Michael O’Connor telling him that “we believe that adopting a Vision Zero policy of our own in line with the state and region is critical to keeping our visitors and residents safe.”
The city has an average of one fatal road crash per year, and two people have died this year, said David Edmondson, a transportation planner with the city, at a workshop with the mayor and aldermen Wednesday afternoon.
In 2019, the city’s injury crash rate was 403 per 100,000 people, Edmondson said.
Creating a Vision Zero plan requires taking a holistic approach to the city’s road system, ranging from infrastructure to rules of the road and drivers’ knowledge of those rules, he said.
It would also require an ongoing commitment from elected officials to hold staff accountable and for staff to adopt the concepts in their daily work.
“It’s a lofty goal, but I think we have to set our sights high,” said Deputy Director of Planning Joe Adkins.
Roadway safety is a fundamental issue for residents all over the city, and it’s important to listen to concerns and address them as best as possible, O’Connor said.
“Yes, it’s aspirational. But that’s the target,” he said.
The resolution will be up for a vote at a public hearing to be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.