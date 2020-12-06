Continuing in the spirit of bipartisanship, the Frederick County delegation elected members from both parties to serve as the group's leadership, voting Del. Karen Lewis Young (D) to chairwoman and Sen. Michael Hough (R) to vice chairman.
The outgoing chairman, Del. Jesse Pippy (R), served alongside vice chairman Sen. Ronald Young (D). Pippy nominated his Democratic successor, while Ronald Young nominated Hough.
“I think to keep that good spirit and bipartisanship alive we should continue the trend," Pippy said at Saturday's virtual public hearing. "I think it’s important for elected leaders to lead by example, to show the public that we’re putting their priorities ahead of our own.”
The delegation voted unanimously on the new leaders, though Del. Dan Cox (R) appeared to have connectivity issues and did not audibly vote.
Lewis Young made a promise to work together with her colleagues.
“As Delegate Pippy mentioned, 2020 was a challenging year. I expect that 2021 will be equally as challenging, if not more so," she said. “Particularly in turbulent times we must all remember that our first obligation and order of business is to serve our constituents, and by working collaboratively we do that best.”
The Maryland General Assembly's 2021 session is scheduled to begin Jan. 13.
Interesting, a very far right Republican and a very far left Democrat
Where does that leave the rest of us?
