The city of Frederick is developing a plan to spend more than $1.5 million in federal aid to increase COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The city’s award of funds was announced Friday by Maryland’s congressional delegation, part of more than $68 million provided to facilities and organizations around the state as part of the American Rescue Plan.
The city was the only municipality on the list, with most other funding going to individual health facilities across the state from Salisbury to Hancock.
Frederick is still in the process of learning more about the funding and how it will be allowed to be used, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said in an email Monday.
The city’s Housing and Human Services staff is reviewing the documents and instructions from the federal government, after which a plan will be announced.
Overall, Frederick is expected to receive more than $10 million from the latest round of COVID relief, the most of any municipality in the county, according to information from the county government.
Frederick County itself is expected to receive more than $50 million.
The city has received millions of dollars from previous rounds of federal COVID relief funding, including money through the federal CARES Act in 2020 that allowed the economic development office to provide micro-grants to small businesses affected by the pandemic.
