Frederick's election results are official with the certification of the election Wednesday afternoon.

There were 10,546 ballots canvassed and counted out of 48,390 registered voters in the city.

Mayor Michael O'Connor was re-elected with 7,208 votes to 1,486 for Republican Steven Hammrick and 1,688 write-in votes for mayor.

Democratic aldermen candidates Katie Nash (7,467 votes), Kelly Russell (7,411), Derek Shackelford (7,132), Donna Kuzemchak (7,089) and Ben MacShane (6,560) claimed the city's five seats on the Board of Aldermen, beating Republicans Michelle Shay (3,205) and Robert Fischer (2,971).

There were 411 write-in votes for alderman.

Specific vote totals for various write-in candidates -- both for mayor and alderman -- had not been released as of Wednesday night.

The mayor and new Board of Aldermen will be sworn in on Dec. 9.

