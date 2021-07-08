Frederick's Department of Housing and Human Services has two openings available for full-time AmeriCorps members to serve as outreach workers and conduct various tasks for the department.
AmeriCorps, a national service program sponsored by the Corporation for National Service along with state governments, intermediary organizations and service sites, provides full-time members with a $15,100 a year stipend for 1,700 hours of service, and $7,550 for 900 hours of part-time service.
Health care, deferment of students loans, training and other benefits are available if a member qualifies.
Housing and Human Services provides food, shelter, medical care, housing, transportation and other assistance to families and people who are lower-income or homeless.
For more information or to get an application packet, contact Michele Ott at 301-600-3959 or by email at mott@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
