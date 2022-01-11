Mariela Roca sees her bid for Congress as a chance to continue a life of service.
After five years in the Air Force, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2007, and 10 years as a civilian government employee, Roca, 36, is running for the Republican nomination in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D).
“This to me just feels like another way of serving,” she said.
She’s the first Republican to file, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Howard County Democrat Andalib Odulate and Libertarian candidate Andres Garcia of Montgomery County are also seeking to represent the Eighth District.
Originally from Puerto Rico, Roca moved to Maryland while in the military.
She stayed and attended Mount St. Mary’s University, earning a master’s in business administration, along with a bachelor’s degree in computer information technology and a doctorate in business administration from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Roca said she’s running because she feels like the country has to make drastic changes in its direction, moving away from the Biden Administration’s plan to “just tax and spend” to help the economy. She’s also concerned about how the government is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
With two kids in public schools, education is another priority. She said schools should be focusing on teaching kids how to think rather than what to think.
In a district that stretches from the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Montgomery County through Frederick County and into Carroll County, Roca believes living in Frederick County will help her be able to reach out to all parts of the district and make sure she’s talking to everyone.
She believes Raskin hasn’t spent enough time in the Frederick County and Carroll County parts of the district, though she said the layout makes it hard to make sure you’re representing the interests of all your constituents.
The district is “two different worlds that have been smushed together into a district,” she said.
Roca has spent the past month making phone calls to introduce herself to voters and plans to have a kickoff event in the next few weeks.
Politically unaffiliated when she moved to Maryland, Roca said she was drawn to the Republican Party’s support for the military, along with other issues.
She views U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, as a political role model of someone with firm conservative values who can still talk to people on both sides of the aisle in a common sense approach.
That’s an approach Roca hopes to emulate if elected.
“I really think we’ve got to get away from bashing each other,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(34) comments
Hmmmm, current federal employee. Wouldn’t the Hatch Act preclude her from political activity? Has she resigned from her job?
So she is doing something illegal already? You all know I predicted it!
Her only selling point is that she was a soldier???? LOL
Her Twitter says she “is running to save us from the liberal left who are trying to turn us into a socialist country” Another Rightwing whackjob like MTG.
Thanks for bringing that to our attention
[thumbup]
Biden’s tax and spend, hmmmm. Like the Bush era GI bill that paid for her 3 degrees, 5 years of service and $26,000+ Per year in GI Bill tuition. And veterans preference hiring for her taxpayer funded employment. Funny how personally benefitting from taxpayer funds isn’t an issue for Republicans.
Fred, those policies (such as the GI Bill, or Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944) have been in effect since the end of WWII. It is neither a Democrat or Republican thing. It was a bipartisan effort led by the American Legion.
I don't think that was Fred's point...
You’re correct, it wasn’t
Gab, the Post 9/11 GI bill hugely expanded the bennies, and the amounts .
My point wasn’t slamming the GI Bill, it was in response to the candidate whining about tax and spending, when she is right there at the trough.
Roca want to get away from "bashing" people? And she is going to run as a Republican? Sure, she will get Trump's support and all of his followers, when it comes to "bashing" people, they are good at it.
Grinding the military down to the bone with two endless, needless wars is not really what I would consider "support of the military" on the part of republicans.
Good luck in your campaign against liberal socialist raskin...
She will need it!
See even BoomBoom couldn't offer up much support for her....BoomBoom would you vote for her over Raskin? Be truthful.....
Yes I would...
Let us be real here, do you really think any one could beat an incumbent democrat in MD that is sitting in a highly democratic district???? I once said even if someone that is well loved in MD say Michael Jordan and he ran as a Republican - he would still lose by double digits to the incumbent... so for me Roca nice try in running for office but maybe you need to look at a more favorable place to run for office and save your $$$$ and your donors $$$$$
BoomBoom
No I don't think she stands a chance and she knows she doesn't stand a chance...so why is she even running? I think she is being used...for more nefarious reasons, I do hope she realizes that and doesn't do anything illegal...but since she doesn't even know what a socialist is I am concerned she hasn't a clue what she is doing and will probably do something illegal. I mean isn't that the typical game plan for the Republican's, they can't win fair and square and they know it ....so bring on the crazy and illegal stuff..
BoomBoom
I was thinking of 1/6/21 when I made that last comment..remember the twice impeached ex-president didn't win fair and square so all the crazies showed up and illegally stormed the Capitol...well because he told them too...not the brightest bunch you must admit? They did remind me of more of lemmings than minions that day...
Privileged W. Woman aka N.W. aka P.P. aka L&M - it would be nice if you can just say boomer... obviously your memory is short on the types who show up for democratic rallies well the few that do that is... well some days it is just too easy and I got to pass on other comments here!
BoomBoom
No I like BoomBoom better....perhaps consider changing your screen name? I know you are bragging on yourself so it's kinda your fault...Yeah I don't recall the democrats illegally storming anything...they have their faults but are pretty law abiding for the most part I must say. But hey if you can recall the democrats illegally storming anything in an effort to destroy our democracy....please refresh our memories...BoomBoom,
Also you can call me PurplePickles if you want? That was my very first screen name..the L&M stands for Lord & Master..which is the screen name CD gave me....remember that CD?
I would like to know Ms. Roca's views regarding the validity of the 2020 election and the events of January 6, 2021.
I would too! Does she accept the big lie? Raskin is on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the "big lie".
Always wonder why a Latina would vote or go republican since it's obviously the most racist party around....other than that we know they cater to the religious elements. I"m guessing what we are going to get is yet another pro-lifer conservative who can't stand the very existence of Planned Parenthood.
I know right....why would a Latina woman be a Republican? First glance I don't trust her???
Not all Republicans are racists...but all racists are Republicans. Also she is deluded into thinking the typical Republican voter is going to vote for her, 1st she's a female, 2nd she's not a polite white person...two hurdles that are going to be impossible for her to overcome...unless she is hiding some crazy somewhere? I mean if she is hiding some crazy somewhere and shows it off a tad, she has a chance against Raskin..lol not even...It seems like she hasn't thought thinks through very well, or very far.
Also the Republican party doesn't support the military...where did she get that deluded idea from?
Republicans pretend to be the party of patriots and “support our troops” but they have consistently Blocked important Bills to help our Veterans.
In 2014, Senate Republicans blocked a Veterans’ benefits bill that would have expanded Federal healthcare and education programs for veterans.
President Obama had to threaten to use his veto pen when House Republicans attempting to cut benefits for 70,000 Veterans.
It was revealed that George W. Bush charged a charity for Veterans who lost limbs in Iraq and Afghanistan to hear him speak.
Republicans have demonstrated that they have about as much respect for our Veterans as they do America’s poor, women, minorities and the elderly.
Republicans are always acting like they are SO patriotic and “Support Our Troops”
Veterans Affairs Secretary stated that a proposal in President Donald Trump’s federal budget plan would cut a benefit paying thousands of dollars annually to disabled elderly veterans.
Per a post at facebook.com/kim.g.hood.5/posts/10221031989182814, here’s a list of things which Republican President Trump did which negatively impacted the military;
• In May 2020, the White House planned to end National Guard deployments one day before they could claim benefits. He was later forced to reverse this decision.
• The Trump admin seized 5 million masks intended for VA hospitals. Kushner distributes these masks to private entities for a fee, who then sells the masks to the government
• Trump fired the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after he warned superiors that COVID19 was spreading among his crew. The virus subsequently spread amongst the crew.
• After Iran’s retaliatory strike, 109 US troops suffered brain injuries. Trump dismissed these as “headaches”
• On July 20, 2017, in room 2E924 of the Pentagon, Trump told a room full of Generals, “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies”
• Pardoned multiple war criminals, which stomped on long standing military values, discipline, and command. Trump has no military experience (May&Nov, 2019)
• Trump mocked Lt. Col. Vindman for his rank and uniform. He threatened said purple heart officer, resulting in the Army providing him protection
• Trump’s Chief of Staff worked—in secret—to deny comprehensive health coverage to Vietnam Vets who suffered from Agent Orange.
• There is a facility in Tijuana for US veterans that Trump deported. Wounded war vet, Sen Duckworth (D) marked Veterans Day 2019 by visiting this facility
• Russia took control of the main U.S. military facility in Syria abandoned on Trump’s orders. Russia now owns the airstrip we built....and there is much more...
https://republicansexposed.org/republicans-block-bills-to-help-veterans/
All racists are Republicans, Snowy? You're a common, filthy liar.
Hahaha...says the racist republican.
CD simmer down a tad. I know the truth hurts..and I can see my truth hurt you....but hey can you at least call me a common filthy truth teller..I take great umbrage at being called a liar..cause I don't lie, do I?
CD
Find me a racist that isn't a Republican....then we'll talk. Sound like plan?
How about "you ain't Black if you don't vote for me" Biden? The same Biden who lauded the KKK wizard Robert Byrd? The Biden who voted against bussing?
Well, she went to Mount St, Mary's, Greg. That would cover how she feels about abortion, but not all Catholics feel that way and Planned Parenthood does a lot more than just abortions. She does have children in school and is likely to support schools and her being in the military might make her somewhat conservative and willing to accept higher authority. The big question, how can an honest person accept Trump and the big lie, which almost all Republicans are doing to get elected. As far as being a Latino and a Republican, that is highly unusual. Maybe she will come to her senses.
not highly unusual any more.... just saying!
