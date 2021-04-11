As Congress considers President Joe Biden’s proposed budget and begins its appropriations process, the city of Frederick has proposed four projects it would like considered as part of the fiscal 2022 federal appropriations process.
The four projects are:
- a Liberty Road bridge crossing on the East Street Rails and Trails path;
- a flood mitigation project at the Maryvale Ditch at West Patrick Street;
- a realignment of Rosemont Avenue at Baughman’s Lane/Military Road; and
- the first phase of improvements to the south apron at Frederick Municipal Airport.
The city submitted the proposals based on their abilities to support equitable and sustainable development, the potential to create economic recovery, each project’s readiness and technical feasibility and the availability of matching funds, according to a news release from the city.
The projects present the opportunity to leverage city resources through collaboration with county, state and federal partners, Mayor Michael O’Connor said in a prepared statement.
Biden submitted his fiscal 2022 funding request to Congress Friday.
The House of Representatives for this year has reinstated a process for local governments and nonprofits to request funding for local projects, sometimes known as “earmarking,” which was eliminated by House Republicans in 2011.
The Senate is considering also reinstating the process, although no decision has been made.
When finished, the East Street trail project will connect Frederick’s Worman’s Mill neighborhood north of Md. 26 with the MARC train station on East Street near downtown.
The West Patrick Street flood mitigation project is related to a project submitted to the city by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help control flooding in parts of the city.
Frederick County submitted four suggestions for community project funding, County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday.
Gardner said the county has asked for $250,000 for a mobile career center, $100,000 for a mental health and first-aid program, $1.6 million for a crisis stabilization center and $900,000 to decommission an old dam in Point of Rocks, restore the stream that feeds it and install a pedestrian bridge over the stream.
— News-Post reporter Greg Swatek contributed to this report.
