Frederick will form a committee in the coming weeks to review the city's charter, Mayor Michael O'Connor said Thursday.
The committee's formation will begin the process of updating the charter, which mandates the form of the city's government and the operation of various departments.
O'Connor made the announcement during his annual State of the City speech in downtown Frederick Thursday morning.
Alderman Kelly Russell welcomed the news, saying the city hasn't had a comprehensive review of its charter in close to a decade.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he hopes the city will use the process to look at how the city government can be more accountable and efficient in serving residents.
Thursday's speech was O'Connor's first State of the City speech since being re-elected in November.
He hailed the recent announcement of construction funding for the widening of U.S. 15 through Frederick as a “lifeline” for the city, and teased several upcoming announcements about city operations.
O'Connor said he expects to announce the addition of a business outreach coordinator to work with women- and minority-owned businesses in the coming weeks, and also hopes to soon announce plans for a new health center on the west side of the city.
