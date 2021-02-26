Frederick's Board of Aldermen will have at least one open seat in November's election, and possibly more, as the incumbents work to figure out their political futures.
Aldermen Kelly Russell and Ben MacShane have filed to run for re-election, the only two candidates to file as of Friday evening, while Alderman Roger Wilson will run for mayor.
The city's primary election is scheduled for Sept. 14, and the general election for Nov. 2. Candidates can file through July 6 to be on the primary ballot.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said Tuesday he was still deciding whether to seek a second term. He expects to make a decision by the end of April.
Shackelford said he wants to continue in public service, but he isn't sure if another term on the board is the answer.
“Is this the best way for me to serve the city?” he asked Tuesday.
He said the past four years have gone quickly, with some accomplishments and some work still to do.
Last year, the aldermen passed a resolution from Shackelford declaring racism a public health crisis in the city.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she plans to run for one more term in office and expects to file in the next few weeks.
“I think I still make a difference,” she said.
Kuzemchak served three terms on the board before losing in 2013. She then ran again and won in 2017.
While it's great to get new blood on the board, “I think sometimes what's missing is what happened in the past,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic will affect how candidates able to campaign and may lead to fewer candidates than in a typical election year, she said.
Kuzemchak thinks the current board has done a good job of working together, even when they may disagree.
She said she has no doubt that the current board members all have the best interests of the city at heart, which hasn't always been the case with other boards on which she's served.
The current board has differences of opinion, she said, but they resolve them in ways that let them still work together.
“They're disagreements, they're not arguments,” Kuzemchak said.
Meanwhile, Wilson won't be back on the board regardless, as he'll run against incumbent Mayor Michael O'Connor in the September mayoral Democratic primary.
