Open for a little more than a day after water damage from a burst pipe closed it at the start of the week, Frederick's City Hall is once again closed after the discovery of material possibly containing asbestos.
Department of Public Works crews were making repairs Thursday to areas affected by the water damage from a burst sprinkler pipe on Saturday when they found a material beneath the subfloor of the second floor foyer that could contain asbestos, according to a city news release.
The workers were removed from the area, and employees were told that the building would be closed through the weekend while environmental testing is ongoing.
The building is expected to reopen early next week.
Residents are asked to use the drop boxes at City Hall for city business while the building is closed. They can also use online bill payment options.
The building had reopened to the public Wednesday after being closed for two days to repair damage from the burst pipe.
