Frederick’s 2021 elections will look much like the 2020 election, with increased mail-in voting and multiple drop boxes around the city where voters can cast their ballots.
Under a plan proposed by the city’s Board of Supervisors of Elections, ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in the general election, but only to registered Republicans and Democrats in the primaries. Voters will be electing the mayor and filling all five seats on the Board of Aldermen.
The city will also have two in-person voting centers for the primary, with the possibility of a third in the general election, and drop boxes for ballots will be in three or four spots around the city.
Canvassing for mail-in ballots will start three weeks before Election Day, and the city code would be amended to allow for provisional voting.
Members of the Board of Supervisors of Elections briefed the mayor and aldermen on the plans at a workshop Wednesday.
City residents could go to either voting center, but there would be no early voting because of the mail-in ballots, said Marc Mitchell, president of the Board of Supervisors of Elections.
The drop boxes were “enormously successful” in November’s general election, Stuart Harvey, Frederick County’s elections director, told the mayor and aldermen, with 75 percent of vote-by-mail ballots returned by dropbox.
Alderman Roger Wilson asked if the city would need extra staff, such as judges or ballot counters, to handle the increased volume.
With ballot processing starting three weeks before the election, they may need to hire one or two temporary employees, Harvey said.
It depends on what turnout is, he said. In past municipal elections, turnout was usually between 15 and 20 percent, but Middletown and Brunswick both approached 40 percent in recent mail-in elections for their local races.
The mail-in ballot essentially replaces early voting, Mitchell told Alderman Derek Shackelford, who asked why there would be no early voting under this proposal.
Alderman Kelly Russell asked if there would be a way for voters to track their ballots, given concerns about delivery times with the U.S. Postal Service.
The elections office would have to talk with whatever service they use to mail the ballots to see if it has a tracking system, Harvey said.
While no decision was made Wednesday, there was general consensus amongs the aldermen that the board’s proposal was on the right track.
It makes more sense to plan for impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to still be in place in September and November than to plan for a normal election and have to make changes, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
