It’s been a quiet pandemic for Frederick’s NAC 4.
That’s not unusual, said David Kaye, a coordinator since 2005 for the Neighborhood Advisory Council located in the north side of the city.
With the exception of some thefts from unlocked vehicles every now and then, the NAC’s meetings on the second Thursday of every other month are uneventful.
Unless there’s a major development, like the construction of the new Walmart on Md. 26 a few years ago, or the extended closure of Monocacy Boulevard for a bridge replacement, that gets people riled up.
“Otherwise, out of 1,500 living units, we get maybe 8 or 10 attendees if we’re lucky,” Kaye wrote in an email.
At least, they did until the COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of all NAC meetings.
In mid-March, the city announced that all city meetings would be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of emergency declared by Mayor Michael O’Connor.
At the end of that month, the mayor and aldermen resumed their meetings in a virtual format, along with the city’s Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Historic Preservation Commission.
But other boards and commissions, as well as NAC meetings, have remained canceled until the state of emergency is lifted.
During the pandemic, Kaye has been sending out information to residents through the Worman’s Mill messaging system.
The city’s 12 Neighborhood Advisory Councils are designed to give residents an opportunity to discuss local issues and help bring them to the attention of city staff and officials.
The groups may also get money from the city for things such as park beautification, food drives and neighborhood projects.
Most NACs meet five or six times a year, although some meet more frequently and one NAC is not currently active at all, according to the city’s web page for the councils.
Many of the NACs use schools or other buildings that aren’t open to the public during the pandemic, said Gayon Sampson, an assistant to O’Connor who serves as the city’s liaison to the NACs.
“This is something we will need to work on with the coordinators as our regular sites may not allow us to return to in-person meetings anytime soon,” Sampson said in an email Friday.
The city has hosted two virtual all-NAC meetings since the pandemic began, as well as another meeting for one NAC that requested an update at the beginning of the pandemic on the city’s response and other issues, he said.
The city’s police and Planning Department have also been in touch with the NAC coordinators during the pandemic, he said.
The most obvious impact of the virus has been the monthly meetings, said Julia Schaeffer, a coordinator for NAC 11 in downtown Frederick.
The NAC coordinators have been in touch with the mayor’s office about reinstating the meetings, given questions about how long the state of emergency will last and concerns about spreading the virus, she said.
In the meantime, they’ve tried to stay in touch with residents through monthly emails about important issues such as the city’s response to the virus, and the changes to Market Street such as outdoor dining as opening began.
But they know email is an imperfect medium.
“Our email list is limited to those provided voluntarily by people who attend our monthly meetings,” Schaeffer said in an email. “We know there are thousands of other downtown residents we don’t reach.”
Belinda Morton-Rusk, a NAC 5 commissioner, also doesn’t like the email option.
“I’m very disappointed in the manner in which we must conduct NAC business during these times but it’s a necessary evil during this pandemic,” Morton-Rusk said in an email. “I’m constantly being bombarded by residents with issues that should be brought before the NAC and email just doesn’t wing it.”
She’s also noticed more trouble connecting with city staff when people are working remotely.
“So, lack of good roundtable communication is a big detriment to our neighborhood concerns,” she said.
Like perhaps most resident organizations, things tend to stay quiet until an issue causes them to flare up.
Peter Brehm, a commissioner for NAC 9, said it hasn’t met since the city’s shutdown in March.
Issues were traditionally addressed at the regular meetings, with follow-ups being handled by phone, email or occasional in-person meetings, he said.
“However, when a big issue does arise, the loss of this forum will be felt,” he said.
