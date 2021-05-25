Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler announced a run for governor Tuesday, citing his experience in office and record in progressive politics.
Gansler's announcement stressed a focus on providing affordable child care for all families in Maryland, making the state a leader in climate change and a commitment to 100 percent clean energy, universal pre-kindergarten, and legalizing and taxing cannabis to pay for state priorities.
Gansler, a Democrat, served as Maryland's attorney general from 2007 to 2015, and had previously served two terms as the state's attorney in Montgomery County.
He ran for governor in 2014, finishing second in the Democratic primary to then-Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, with 24 percent of the vote. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is limited after serving two terms.
