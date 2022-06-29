Frederick city employees will be able to convert extra vacation time to sick leave, after a vote by the city's aldermen to change the employee handbook.
The change, unanimously approved, allows long-time employees who have not been able to use all of their accumulated vacation time during the COVID-19 pandemic — because of staffing shortages, a need to maintain continuity of operations, or other factors — to convert accrued vacation to their sick time accruals.
Previously, vacation time of more than 240 hours was lost when the fiscal year ends on June 30.
The aldermen have suspended some parts of the employee handbook each of the past two years to give employees more time to use certain types of leave.
The aldermen were given two other options to consider.
One was to let employees convert vacation time above 240 hours to non-expiring administrative leave. to use at a future date.
Another would have extended the period for employees to use their vacation time through the end of the calendar year.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said changing the handbook policy provides a long-term fix to the problem, rather than the temporary approaches taken the past two years.
Alderman Kelly Russell said she was glad the board restored a benefit that had been eliminated during the Great Recession.
Mayor Michael O'Connor agreed that the option the aldermen adopted provides a long-term fix to the issue.
City employees accrue vacation time at different rates depending on how long they've worked for the city. It ranges from 6.667 hours per month in their first year to 15.333 hours per month for employees with more than 15 years of experience.
