The county’s Board of Health voted 7-1 Tuesday night to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on some businesses and gathering limits.
The new directives lift the 25 percent capacity limit on fitness centers and 50 percent limit on wedding venues and allows public gatherings of more than 100 people, though only if someone is designated to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing requirements. Organizers or representatives of the events must report to the county health department with details at least one week beforehand.
The Board of Health consists of County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the County Council, with County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer acting as the secretary and executive officer.
The gathering requirements do not apply to reunions, cookouts or other similar events on private property, the report states.
Some, including council members Jerry Donald (D), Kai Hagen (D) and Jessica Fitzwater (D), said they viewed the new order as perhaps too large a step. But one member of the public called in to support the ordinance.
Donald, the lone “no” vote, said he hoped he would be wrong but felt it’s a little too soon to start loosening restrictions.
Councilman Steve McKay (R) noted the Board of Health could always reconvene to vote on new restrictions, and Gardner herself could propose executive orders for the county.
Brookmyer said she was cautiously optimistic about lifting restrictions due to the current hospitalizations and case rates.
Keegan-Ayer said the work of the board shows council members and Gardner are taking the pandemic “very, very seriously.” She and Hagen said they have to trust Brookmyer as the scientific expert of the group.
The new regulations begin at 5 p.m. on March 26. Residents and businesses still need to adhere to social distancing, mask-wearing and other provisions laid out in Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) executive orders.
