The city of Frederick is looking for residents to serve on a committee to consider changes to the way its Neighborhood Advisory Council program works.
The ad hoc committee will consist of seven to 11 members to consider feedback for recommendations to make the NAC program more informational, engaging, and equitable.
Possible topics of discussion may include:
- purposes and structures of neighborhood engagement
- methods of neighborhood engagement in other cities
- opportunities for improving engagement
Applicants must have a formal residence in the city, and can — but do not need to — be actively involved in the current NAC program.
Letters of interest should be emailed to Lauren Paulet at lpaulet@cityoffrederickmd.gov by Jan. 20. Letters should include examples of community involvement, what an applicant expects to bring to the committee, a general address where the applicant lives, and a phone number.
The NAC process was established in 2002 to give residents a forum to collaborate and engage with city officials to address local issues.
Several aldermen expressed support at a workshop in December for an ad hoc committee of residents and members of the city’s staff to provide input on changing the NAC structure and how they operate.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.