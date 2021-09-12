The city of Frederick will hold a virtual public hearing on an annual report from its Community Development Block Grant program later this month.
The hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 will examine the Fiscal Year 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for the block grant program, describing the level of housing assistance and other activities designed to benefit low- and moderate-income people and households through federal funding programs in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
The hearing can be seen on the city's cable channel 99, or streaming on Channel 99 Online at cityoffrederickmd.gov/channel99.
Comments and feedback can be provided during the meeting by calling 301-600-1213, or before the meeting through Granicus at Frederickmd.gov/ecomment.
The hearing is to get citizens' comments on the FY 2020 CAPER document before it's submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is expected to be on or before Sept. 28.
A copy of the report is available through Sept. 22 on the city's website at https://www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/416/CommunityDevelopment-Resources.
Written comments can be provided to Ruth Waxter, assistant director, Housing and Human Services, at 100 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701, by phone at 301-600-3946 or by email at rwaxter@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
