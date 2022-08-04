Residential landlords in Frederick will have to register and obtain a license from the city and could face sanctions if their properties don't meet basic health and safety standards, under a new ordinance the city's aldermen approved Thursday.
The aldermen passed the ordinance 3-1, with Alderman Kelly Russell opposed and Alderman Derek Shackelford abstaining.
Alderwomen Donna Kuzemchak — who proposed the measure — and Katie Nash and Alderman Ben MacShane voted in favor.
Shackelford said after the vote that he abstained because he agreed with some parts of the legislation and not others, but he didn't want to hold up the law's passage.
The city first workshopped the residential licensing proposal in 2018. Three more workshops were held in 2021 and 2022.
The ordinance drew opposition from real estate agents and landlords, who said it would increase rents and cause people to not buy rental properties in the city.
The legislation will require rental property owners to register with the city and obtain a $120 license before operating a rental housing unit.
Landlords found to be renting a unit without a license will be fined $1,000 a day.
Registration for the program would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.
It's estimated that the city has more than 10,500 residential units being rented.
The city will randomly inspect at least 15% of residential units each year for minimum building and safety standards, such as a lack of heat, light or electricity, except where tenants have had utilities shut off for not paying; a lack of adequate sewage disposal facilities; or rodent infestation.
The units inspected would be made up of 50% multifamily units, 25% townhouse units, and 25% single-family detached units.
The main purpose of government is to provide safety, and the ordinance is a way to keep city residents, including the most vulnerable, safe, Kuzemchak said Thursday.
She questioned how much it would raise rents, arguing that the licensing fee came out to $10 a month.
But the actual licensing fee and the amount of fines will be determined later, when the aldermen determine the city's fee schedule as part of the budget process.
"Licensing is an idea whose time has come," she said.
Tony Checchia, president of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, said Kuzemchak and the city failed to present data to show why the ordinance is needed.
The new law is essentially a tax on rental properties, and will lead to immediate increases in rents, he said.
Checchia urged the aldermen to start with a registration program without inspections, and to take more time to define the problem they're trying to fix.
The law exempts properties such as:
- college dormitories
- bed and breakfasts
- motels
- rooming houses
- nursing homes
- domiciliary care facilities
- adult living facilities
- nursing homes
- homes occupied exclusively by members of a religious order
- homes owned or operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick
- homes that receive funding or subsidies from a federal, state or local government and are inspected at least once every five years.
An initial inspection and a first reinspection would have no charge. There would be a $300 charge for a second reinspection.
Owners whose license is revoked would not be allowed to reapply for six months, and their properties will have to pass an inspection.
Fees and fines collected from the program will be used to pay the expenses for the program, and 2% of revenues after expenses will fund a tenant protection program.
Other revenue will fund a program to preserve affordable housing in the city, which will be implemented by the Housing Division of the Department of Housing and Human Services.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.