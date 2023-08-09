BG Rat Infestation 3.jpg
Arlene Kimmel, of Frederick, points out a path in her backyard that she believes was created by rats. Residents in Frederick’s Carrollton neighborhood have noted an increase of the rodents in the area in recent weeks.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Residents in Frederick's Carrollton neighborhood said they're battling an infestation of rats, as the city has announced a program to address the problem.

Resident Arlene Kimmel said she and her husband don't sit on their backyard patio on Pinoak Drive anymore, since they started seeing rats several weeks ago.

gardenwhimsey

I have lived on Pinoak Drive for 30 years and this is the first time I've experienced a problem. I haven't seen any rats but there are rat hole in the upper end of my yard. Also, I had planted tomatoes in large flower pots. The tomato cages are surrounded by chicken wire but all of the fruit was eaten. However, I am blaming the problem on the family down the block on Center Street who is keeping chickens (and a rooster that crows constantly). If you have chickens, you spread feed for them every day and you have chicken waste piling up. If that isn't enough to draw rats and mice, I don't know what else would.

mcrider

Hundreds if not thousands of rats have been running rampant over at Lincoln Apts for many many years, … perhaps they’ve migrated a few blocks south and west now.

DickD

Cats can help, rats don't like their smell, but only large cats will take on a rat. The Japanese Bobcat is the best for killing rats. Dogs can be better and rats fear them to.

sevenstones1000

No, domestic cats will not bother themselves with rats. They’ve been tried in other cities and they don’t work.

Frayou

Suggest environment factors are in play, such as food sources. Keep your trash cans sealed. How often does city pick up? Are trash containers overfilled, with too open. City best get a handle on this matter, or problems will progress to other area. Downtown not that far away.

artandarchitecture

2022: The "Rattiest" Cities in America

https://www.orkin.com/press-room/orkin-top-rattiest-cities-2022

Frederick, please do not turn into DC #4, or Baltimore #7.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

There are some things worse than rats.

gary4books
gary4books

phy [thumbup][thumbup]

sevenstones1000

I know that mice get stirred up by new construction. I don’t know if that’s the case with rats.

Frayou

They are building new senior facilities on the outer parameters of this area, but not sure this would be cause.

gary4books
gary4books

"Rats?" "Mice?" Or does it make a difference? Anyone close to a wooded area may see some mice. They are best left in the woods. Homes are no place for them.

Plumbum
Plumbum

”The exterminator and the city's Department of Public Works will survey the area to try to find what's causing the problem, Etzler said.”

Causing the problem? Is that not a dumb thing to say?

