With the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus driving up the county’s case numbers, masks will be required for entering all city facilities in the city of Frederick.
While city buildings are still open to the public, visitors may be asked to complete a screening process if they’re going to be in a building for an extended period.
With the city now at the level of substantial community transmission because of the delta variant of the virus, it has begun requiring masks and delayed the time when the public will be allowed to attend meetings of boards and commissions.
Workshops and public meetings of the mayor and aldermen will only be in person for board members, staff and presenters, and meetings of the Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals remain virtual for now, according to a news release from the city.
Public attendance at meetings and in-person meetings of other boards and commissions are scheduled to begin in October.
In June, with the city’s COVID numbers heading down, the return of Planning Commissions, the HPC and ZBA in-person meetings had been planned for August, and other boards and commissions in September.
The mayor and aldermen donned masks on the dais for Wednesday’s workshop and Thursday’s public meeting.
The city sent guidance to staff on Tuesday about the rise of the delta variant of the virus, saying that they would require all employees to wear masks indoors in a setting when they’re likely to encounter other people, Mayor Michael O’Connor said Wednesday.
With information that the city had entered the substantial transmission level, the changes were implemented Wednesday.
The city is committed to doing what it can to keep employees, their families and people who they interact with safe, O’Connor said.
O’Connor expressed some frustration that the city was headed back to needing masks after more than a year of the pandemic.
“We know what it will take to get to the end of this pandemic,” O’Connor said. It will come when “a certain number of people have accepted the science” and get vaccinated, he said.
