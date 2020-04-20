Six soldiers from the Maryland National Guard will be joining the Frederick Community Action Agency this week to help distribute food and hygiene products to vulnerable residents in Frederick, the city announced Monday night.
More than 2,000 National Guard troops are deployed throughout the state to help with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Action Agency has been providing carryout meals through its soup kitchen, while also supplying bags to clients with a mask, thermometer and hygiene products, and other supplies through its food bank.
The agency is also providing bags of food to seniors in the Taney Village and Catoctin Manor communities, and through a food drop program with the Asian American Center of Frederick and the Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland.
“We are working hard to meet the growing needs of our clients during this pandemic," Janet Jones, acting director of FCAA, said in a statement. "The Maryland National Guard here will be a great addition to our staff as we continue to expand and adjust our services to meet the needs of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.