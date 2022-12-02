Fort Detrick Aerial
Fort Detrick is seen from the air. U.S. Rep. David Trone, and Maryland’s U.S. senators, Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, have introduced bills to make a lab at the fort central to the nation’s biodefense.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Maryland’s two U.S. senators and a local congressman have filed legislation to make a local laboratory at Fort Detrick a central facility in handling biological threats in the country.

Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone have introduced a bill that would authorize the continued operations of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center at Frederick’s Fort Detrick, Trone’s office announced Friday.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(2) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Democrats to the rescue…..again.

dtwigg

This is very good news for Frederick County.

