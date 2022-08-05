Frederick City Hall
Frederick City Hall

Residential landlords in Frederick will have to register and obtain a license from the city and could face sanctions if their properties don't meet basic health and safety standards, under a new ordinance the city's aldermen approved Thursday.

The aldermen passed the ordinance 3-1, with Alderman Kelly Russell opposed and Alderman Derek Shackelford abstaining.

A previous version of this story incorrectly described some aspects of the residential rental licensing ordinance passed by the Frederick aldermen Thursday night, and also mischaracterized a comment by Alderman Derek Shackelford.

I've invested thousands of dollars to maintain my rentals in excellent condition. New windows, doors, flooring, fencing, railing, appliances, etc. Plus, I've kept my rentals at a monthly rate that is very reasonable, maybe too reasonable. I pay huge taxes, home owners insurance, association dues and have actually lost money; however, I wanted to keep my good tenants. Guess what?? I'm done Frederick City. I'm selling my properties. Trying to do the right thing for tenants and Frederick City doesn't appreciate good landlords.

Greg F

I saw this coming and got out. Now my rentals are owner occupied and out of the rental market entirely. I also kept them up and reasonable priced. Then I got all sorts of schlub applications that in no way qualified but still thought I owed them to rent to them even when rent would be 50-70% of their income. They acted all entitled and snobby to boot. Place was immaculate and well located. No more. I sold every rental and Frederick can get bent for their tax happy, fee happy idiotic council. When I retire I will come back and run for it and be their worst nightmare. Moving out of state to retire and also will take all my assets with me. Way to go Fredrick. You hose up everything you can.

Greg F

Moving out after I get in office and absolutely wreck it. To clarify. They need to go, lock, stock and barrel.

gary4books

Good work, Alders. Once people know the rules it may be self enforcing. And much better conditions for housing.

Travis Bickle

This is the work of idiots. Rents all over town going up soon. Big favor these clowns are doing the renters. Frederick has a rental problem. It`s the cost of the rentals. Not lack of heat or water in them. When are the 3 bozo`s up for election? They have sealed the deal for me. They will be gone.

rogy

Agreed Travis! There is already a severe shortage of housing which is increasing demand on rental units and subsequently pushing monthly rents out of reach. Now the bureaucrats in their wisdom legislate barriers (in the form of red tape, licensing fees and penalties) to maintaining, converting or creating more rental units which would be the natural market response to these high prices. Consequently, the shortage becomes more severe and untenable. Most working-poor renters would rather have some peeling paint or a dripping faucet than be forced into a tent or their car. More regulation is the problem NOT the solution.

rogy

Welcome to San Francisco East! Friendliest sidewalks in the area! Pick up your free tent and sleeping bag at city hall.

Rockfish

Frederick getting more like Montgomery County as each day passes [sad]

neilyoungfan25

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Dwasserba

I worked in real estate management in MontCo where tenants were savvy about who to call with a problem they considered unresolved, and it would get resolved to their satisfaction unless they were insane. If you worry about tenants, make it general knowledge where to turn for help with disputes or financial aid.

Rockfish

In Mont. Co. I know landlords who had tenants skip paying rent for months and the landlord could not evict them for various reason's. Tenants had all the rights, landlords had none.

FrederickFan

This will make rental property even more expensive and unaffordable. What problem is being cured by this legislation?

neilyoungfan25

Totally agree F Fan!

Dwasserba

The power imbalance?

Jdbgalt

More government money grabbing!

