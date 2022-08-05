Residential landlords in Frederick will have to register and obtain a license from the city and could face sanctions if their properties don't meet basic health and safety standards, under a new ordinance the city's aldermen approved Thursday.
The aldermen passed the ordinance 3-1, with Alderman Kelly Russell opposed and Alderman Derek Shackelford abstaining.
Alderwomen Donna Kuzemchak — who proposed the measure — and Katie Nash and Alderman Ben MacShane voted in favor.
Shackelford said after the vote that he abstained because he supported a rental licensing program, but disagreed with some other parts of the legislation.
The city first workshopped the residential licensing proposal in 2018. Three more workshops were held in 2021 and 2022.
The ordinance drew opposition from real estate agents and landlords, who said it would increase rents and cause people to not buy rental properties in the city.
The legislation will require rental property owners to register with the city and obtain a $120 license before operating a rental housing unit.
Landlords found to be renting a unit without a license could be fined up to $1,000 a day for a municipal infraction.
Registration for the program would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.
It's estimated that the city has more than 10,500 residential units being rented.
The city will randomly inspect at least 15% of residential units each year for minimum building and safety standards, such as a lack of heat, light or electricity, except where tenants have had utilities shut off for not paying; a lack of adequate sewage disposal facilities; or rodent infestation.
The units inspected would be made up of 50% multifamily units, 25% townhouse units, and 25% single-family detached units.
The main purpose of government is to provide safety, and the ordinance is a way to keep city residents, including the most vulnerable, safe, Kuzemchak said Thursday.
She questioned how much it would raise rents, arguing that the licensing fee came out to $10 a month.
But the actual licensing fee and the amount of fines will be determined later, when the aldermen determine the city's fee schedule as part of the budget process.
"Licensing is an idea whose time has come," she said.
Tony Checchia, president of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, said Kuzemchak and the city failed to present data to show why the ordinance is needed.
The new law is essentially a tax on rental properties, and will lead to immediate increases in rents, he said.
Checchia urged the aldermen to start with a registration program without inspections, and to take more time to define the problem they're trying to fix.
The law exempts properties such as:
- college dormitories
- bed and breakfasts
- motels
- rooming houses
- nursing homes
- domiciliary care facilities
- adult living facilities
- nursing homes
- homes occupied exclusively by members of a religious order
- homes owned or operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick
- homes that receive funding or subsidies from a federal, state or local government and are inspected at least once every five years.
An initial inspection and a first reinspection would have no charge. There would be a $300 charge for a second reinspection.
Owners whose license is revoked would not be allowed to reapply for six months, and their properties will have to pass an inspection.
Fees and fines from the program will be used to pay its expenses, after which money will be used to fund a tenant protection fund, a rental assistance fund, and a fund to conserve affordable housing in the city.
I've invested thousands of dollars to maintain my rentals in excellent condition. New windows, doors, flooring, fencing, railing, appliances, etc. Plus, I've kept my rentals at a monthly rate that is very reasonable, maybe too reasonable. I pay huge taxes, home owners insurance, association dues and have actually lost money; however, I wanted to keep my good tenants. Guess what?? I'm done Frederick City. I'm selling my properties. Trying to do the right thing for tenants and Frederick City doesn't appreciate good landlords.
I saw this coming and got out. Now my rentals are owner occupied and out of the rental market entirely. I also kept them up and reasonable priced. Then I got all sorts of schlub applications that in no way qualified but still thought I owed them to rent to them even when rent would be 50-70% of their income. They acted all entitled and snobby to boot. Place was immaculate and well located. No more. I sold every rental and Frederick can get bent for their tax happy, fee happy idiotic council. When I retire I will come back and run for it and be their worst nightmare. Moving out of state to retire and also will take all my assets with me. Way to go Fredrick. You hose up everything you can.
Moving out after I get in office and absolutely wreck it. To clarify. They need to go, lock, stock and barrel.
Good work, Alders. Once people know the rules it may be self enforcing. And much better conditions for housing.
This is the work of idiots. Rents all over town going up soon. Big favor these clowns are doing the renters. Frederick has a rental problem. It`s the cost of the rentals. Not lack of heat or water in them. When are the 3 bozo`s up for election? They have sealed the deal for me. They will be gone.
Agreed Travis! There is already a severe shortage of housing which is increasing demand on rental units and subsequently pushing monthly rents out of reach. Now the bureaucrats in their wisdom legislate barriers (in the form of red tape, licensing fees and penalties) to maintaining, converting or creating more rental units which would be the natural market response to these high prices. Consequently, the shortage becomes more severe and untenable. Most working-poor renters would rather have some peeling paint or a dripping faucet than be forced into a tent or their car. More regulation is the problem NOT the solution.
Welcome to San Francisco East! Friendliest sidewalks in the area! Pick up your free tent and sleeping bag at city hall.
Frederick getting more like Montgomery County as each day passes [sad]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I worked in real estate management in MontCo where tenants were savvy about who to call with a problem they considered unresolved, and it would get resolved to their satisfaction unless they were insane. If you worry about tenants, make it general knowledge where to turn for help with disputes or financial aid.
In Mont. Co. I know landlords who had tenants skip paying rent for months and the landlord could not evict them for various reason's. Tenants had all the rights, landlords had none.
This will make rental property even more expensive and unaffordable. What problem is being cured by this legislation?
Totally agree F Fan!
The power imbalance?
More government money grabbing!
