Incumbents Tim O’Donnell and Clifford Sweeney retained their seats on the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners after 269 town voters cast ballots Tuesday.
Four candidates vied for two seats, including former commissioners Liz Buckman and Rosario Benvengi.
O’Donnell received 182 votes, Sweeney netted 174, Buckman won 98, and Benvengi came away with 63, according to the results posted on the town’s Facebook page just before 9 p.m. The winning candidates could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Business was top of mind for a few voters who hit the polling place in the final hours of Tuesday’s election.
“We need to grow business in this town,” Ed Brogden said as he waited outside 22 E. Main St. to cast his ballot.
The 13-year resident would like to see the town attract new employers, noting the upcoming closure of Ascension Living St. Joseph’s Place. The skilled nursing and independent living community, on the same campus as the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, is set to shutter Nov. 1.
Terry Ryder, owner of The Palms Restaurant in Emmitsburg, spoke to how the pandemic hurt business. She’s had to cut hours and said many places are struggling to hire staff.
“I would love to see more businesses,” Ryder said.
Donna and Gregory Sterner said they’d like to see a bowling alley, movie theater and more restaurants. Gregory further suggested the crosswalks would be improved if they had buttons and lights like in neighboring Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Though the turnout Tuesday was small, some of the voters who did come were regulars.
“I vote every election,” Brian Neville said, adding there were “four good candidates” to consider.
Brogden said he has strived to vote in every election since 1980 and expressed concern over the number of people who came out to vote Tuesday. A little more than an hour before polls closed at 8 p.m., Chief Election Judge Lynn Orndorff said they’d had 241 voters. There are 5,974 registered voters in Emmitsburg, according to the Frederick County Board of Elections.
The Board of Commissioners is made up of five members. O’Donnell’s and Sweeney’s current terms expire this October.
“Those are the few people deciding for several thousand,” Brogden said.
Orndorff arrived to the deputy sheriff’s Emmitsburg office, which acted as the polling place, at about 6:15 a.m. that day. She worked alongside three other election officials.
“It’s been steady but not overwhelming,” she said at about 6:45 p.m. “We haven’t had any real long lines.”
They saw around 500 voters during the mayoral election, according to Orndorff.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, election staff limited the polling place to two voters at a time. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, no more than three people waited in line outside.
Once 8 p.m. hit, election judges began counting ballots by hand. They don’t have ballot machines.
“This is all old-school,” Orndorff said.
