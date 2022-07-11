Sheriff Chuck Jenkins leads the pack in fundraising in the Frederick County sheriff’s race, despite running unopposed for the Republican nomination, campaign finance filings show.
Jenkins, a Republican, is running unopposed in the July 19 primary. Returning candidate Karl Bickel and newcomer Dan McDowell are competing for the Democratic nomination. The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Jenkins in the general election Nov. 8.
Jenkins has received more than $26,700 in campaign contributions since Jan. 13.
Bickel raised a little over $17,000 since Jan. 20. McDowell’s contributions stood over $19,500 since March 17, the earliest report filed for his campaign.
Of that $19,500, $10,000 came from South Mountain Collision and Auto Center. McDowell, who is running for the first time, said his campaign returned $4,000 after learning there is a $6,000 contribution limit.
McDowell missed the latest campaign finance report filing deadline by two days, filing July 10. In an interview, McDowell said his campaign treasurer was out of state recently, but McDowell had intended to file on time.
Most donations to Jenkins’ campaign came in smaller contributions, from individuals. Jenkins’ largest contribution, $5,000, came from Trout Management Company LLC of New Market.
Bickel’s top donation came from U.S. Rep David Trone, D-District 6, at $6,000.
In the latest filing, which ran from June 8 to July 3, Jenkins was the top spender. Jenkins spent nearly $5,600, of which about $5,000 went to printing and campaign materials such as yard and magnetic signs. McDowell spent about $1,600 on printing brochures in that same period. Bickel’s only expenditure during that period was about $38 on credit card service processing charges.
As of July 3, Jenkins had the most cash remaining, at about $28,200. Bickel had approximately $13,600, while McDowell was left with nearly $5,000.
Jenkins also led the way in spending and fundraising in prior months. He received about $23,000 between Jan. 13 and June 7 and spent approximately $14,000. In that period, he spent roughly $12,100 on printing and campaign materials.
Between Jan. 20 and June 7, Bickel received about $9,500, of which $5,000 was attributed to a loan in Bickel’s name. He spent about $3,400 in that time, of which approximately $2,200 went to printing and campaign materials.
McDowell’s earliest filing goes back to March 17. Between then and June 7, he received over $15,300 and spent about $13,000. He spent more than $2,600 on advertising and returned $4,000 to South Mountain Collision and Auto Center.
The next campaign finance reporting deadline is Aug. 30.
Is trout management company who is magazine Trumpkins rental properties?
