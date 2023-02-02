Frederick’s aldermen are excited for a project that would add a splash pad water facility to the city’s Baker Park, but some have questions about funding for part of the project.
The work would refurbish a playground area along Bentz Street in memory of Simon Turner, who died in 2019 from sepsis at age 22 months.
Along with the fountain-style splash pad, the area would also include tables and chairs, a picnic area, native plantings, and paths for walking, Brent Turner, Simon’s father, told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday afternoon.
It would also include new playground equipment and public art, he said.
The Turner family would raise money to provide funding for the area around the splash pad and an area meant for smaller children. A second area geared toward older children would be built by the city, which would maintain the entire area.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she’s excited about the possibility of the splash pad project, but concerned that the project doesn’t have a cost estimate yet.
There won’t be a firm cost estimate until more detailed designs are done, but the city will be heavily involved in the design as the project evolves, said Bob Smith, deputy director for parks and recreation.
Kuzemchak said she’s worried that the section that the Turners are paying for will get built, but the city’s section would lag behind, creating mud that would get dragged into the splash pad area.
The design will include ways to prevent mud from getting into the splash pad, and the city can address the construction issues over time, Brent Turner said.
Kuzemchak also said that this would be the city’s third water-related amenity, along with its two pools, and all are in the downtown area.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he understands Kuzemchak’s concerns, and he has concerns about doing the project while the city lacks park amenities in other areas.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he’s happy the Turners are looking to turn their personal loss into a benefit for others.
MacShane said he appreciates the consideration of paths and connectivity, since Baker Park hosts many events and lots of people walk through the area.
“I would love to support this as soon as you’re ready,” MacShane told Turner.
Simon and his older brother liked fountains and splash pads, and the family realized that was something the city doesn’t have, Turner and his wife, Talia, said after the workshop.
As downtown residents, they would often visit Baker Park, Third Street Park, and the 7th Street fountain, he said.
The family has been planning fundraisers, but is waiting to have more of a final concept for which they can ask people to donate, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.