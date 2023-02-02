Turner family

Brent and Talia Turner with their sons Simon, left, and Elliot in 2019. Simon died at age 22 months, and his family has an idea to carry on his memory at Baker Park.

 Photo courtesy of Brent Turner

Frederick’s aldermen are excited for a project that would add a splash pad water facility to the city’s Baker Park, but some have questions about funding for part of the project.

The work would refurbish a playground area along Bentz Street in memory of Simon Turner, who died in 2019 from sepsis at age 22 months.

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription