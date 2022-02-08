A $30 billion proposal for Amazon Web Services to build data centers in Frederick County fell through last year, in part because Amazon and county government couldn’t reach an agreement on the project’s timeline.
Multiple Frederick County officials familiar with the proposal who spoke with the News-Post on the condition of anonymity said the project would’ve brought data centers — high-security warehouses that organizations and companies use to store and process massive amounts of data — to at least three communities in the southern part of the county.
The officials, however, said Amazon asked for too much, too fast. While one official said the proposal was aggressive but feasible, several referred to Amazon’s terms as “close to impossible” and “impractical.”
When the county tried to negotiate, Amazon walked, county officials said. Amazon public relations officials did not respond to numerous email requests for comment.
A campaign spokesman for Republican gubernatorial candidate and Frederick County resident Kelly Schulz — who at the time of the discussions was Maryland’s secretary of commerce — said Amazon’s “nearly $30 billion capital investment would have been one of the largest projects in state history.”
The roughly $30 billion investment would’ve spanned 15 years, said Karen Glenn Hood, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Commerce — a substantial investment for a county that has an annual budget of roughly $700 million.
“The state, led by the Maryland Department of Commerce, did everything in its power to support this project, including bringing to the table a number of state agencies to ensure proper permitting and coordination,” Glenn Hood said in an email.
“It is truly disappointing that this project isn’t coming to fruition, not just for the citizens of Frederick County, but for the entire state of Maryland,” she said.
One Frederick County official said Amazon seemed to underestimate the complexity of the process the county usually follows for development projects, including opportunities for public engagement if a proposal moves forward.
The county timeline was restricted, in large part, by this year’s elections for County Council and county executive. County code prohibits zoning changes within six months of the end of a term, meaning officials would’ve had less than a year to complete the necessary permitting, planning and rezoning for Amazon to break ground on new facilities.
“The proposal discussed would have required the county and the County Council to commit to a very aggressive plan to consider changes to various areas of the county code,” members of the Frederick County Council said in a prepared statement after violating open meeting rules while discussing the deal in August.
In response to the Department of Commerce and its former secretary, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said Schulz’s comments were “both surprising and a poor reflection on the state’s ability to respect legal obligations regarding business confidentiality.”
“Ultimately, business announcements and the decision of a business to locate here is made by the business itself to achieve its goals,” Gardner, who is term-limited and will leave her post after the November election, said in a prepared statement.
Frederick County officials said Amazon Web Services’ sales pitch to build the data centers was the amount of tax revenue the project would’ve brought to the county.
Nearby Loudoun County, Virginia, which is home to roughly 70 Amazon data center facilities, is expecting more than $500 million in tax revenue from data centers this year, with Amazon contributing a large share of that, according to Loudoun County Economic Development Director Buddy Rizer.
Glenn Hood, the Maryland commerce spokeswoman, said Amazon was especially committed to building data centers in Maryland because of a state bill passed in 2020 that created tax exemptions for companies that establish data centers. She said the tax credit program “was specifically created to attract projects like this one.”
In June, Texas-based Quantum Loophole announced plans to purchase more than 2,000 acres of land near Adamstown. It’s not yet clear how many data centers will be built on the property. Quantum Loophole spokeswoman Ilissa Miller estimated 15 data centers built over the course of 15 years could lead to an investment of roughly $3 billion — one-tenth the capital investment Amazon would’ve made over the same number of years.
Some groundwork for the Amazon proposal had begun before the deal fell through. Frederick County officials said realtors, on behalf of Amazon, spoke with landowners in Urbana, Brunswick and Adamstown about selling their property.
A number of county officials, however, said they weren’t aware of the proposal until shortly before the two parties met during a closed meeting on Aug. 16. It seemed the county had been meeting with Amazon for some time by then, they said, which is normal for county development proposals.
According to Aug. 16 meeting minutes, Frederick County officials and staff met with Amazon personnel representing economic development, real estate acquisition and development, environmental policy and public policy departments.
In November, the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board, part of the state’s Office of the Attorney General, ruled Frederick County officials had violated the state’s Open Meetings Act — a statute that requires governmental bodies to meet publicly but allows for some confidential discussion, like to meet with a business seeking to locate or expand in the state.
The Compliance Board’s ruling stated that Frederick County officials failed to provide “any meaningful information” about the topics discussed in closed session as part of its meeting summary and didn’t maintain adequate closed-session minutes.
Compliance Board opinions don’t come with penalties, according to county attorneys, so government bodies that breach the Open Meetings Act are simply required to acknowledge their violation and provide a summary of the board’s opinion at their next meeting.
In a prepared statement issued weeks after the Compliance Board ruling, the seven members of the Frederick County Council — who attended the Aug. 16 meeting — defended their decision to enter into closed session, emphasizing there were no votes taken or motions made and that the county tries to honor requests for privacy.
City officials in Brunswick — an area of interest for Amazon, county officials said — convened in closed session one day after Frederick County’s meeting on Aug. 16.
In an opinion published in January, the Open Meetings Compliance Board found that Brunswick had also violated the Open Meetings Act by, among other things, failing to provide an accurate account of all individuals present during the meeting.
A list of those in attendance from meeting minutes included Mayor Nathan Brown, the six members of the City Council and a number of county staff, though there’s no mention that personnel from the business in question were present too. Minutes from the meeting state that the city met to “discuss a potential business locating in Brunswick.”
Brown declined to say how many people aside from city staff were present or what businesses they represented, and members of the City Council declined to comment further.
“We were working towards beginning the public discussions and process,” Brown said in a prepared statement during a city meeting in January. “We regret that due to issues with this business and other government agencies beyond the city of Brunswick, all discussions have now ceased.”
Amazon has a reputation for secrecy in its dealings with local governments and particularly for its use of non-disclosure agreements. These practices were the subject of widespread news coverage during the company’s search for a second headquarters, HQ2, a portion of which will be in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia — roughly an hour drive from Frederick.
Members of the Frederick County Council said they weren’t asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but they couldn’t speak publicly about the proposal because they’re prohibited from disclosing information discussed in closed session.
County spokeswoman Vivian Laxton didn’t say whether county staff were bound by a non-disclosure agreement to enter talks with Amazon. She said in an email that it’s common for a company to want its plans to remain confidential when entering into discussions with the county.
If a proposal falls through, Laxton said, county officials are still required to keep information about it concealed under Maryland’s Public Information Act, and officials in county government and in Brunswick remain bound by their closed meetings.
In the weeks following the closed meetings in Frederick County and Brunswick, local nonprofit Envision Frederick filed a Public Information Act request seeking any non-disclosure agreements that officials may have signed as part of their talks with Amazon.
Both Frederick County and Brunswick governments denied the requests. Under Maryland law, agencies can refuse to disclose records containing confidential information about a business proposal.
Since August, rumors about Amazon’s proposal have spread on social media and within some circles in the county. A number of public officials expressed to the News-Post a desire to speak freely about the proposal to set the record straight. Among them was County Councilman Kai Hagen.
“It would be my personal preference if the public could know everything that was discussed,” Hagen, a Democrat who’s running for county executive, said. “It frustrates me to not be able to speak as openly and completely and directly as I would like.”
