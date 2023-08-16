The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to confirm two dozen people appointed by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to serve on various boards and commissions that act as advisories to the government.
- Kate O’Leary and Shauna Mulcahy were reappointed to new three-year terms on the Commission for Women.
- Lisa Clark, David Drezner, and Jackie Kanekuni were reappointed to new three-year terms on the Commission on Disabilities. Kevin Welker was appointed to fill a previous commission member’s unexpired term.
- Mary Thompson, who chairs the Historic Preservation Commission, was reappointed for a new three-year term.
- Christine Isleib and Cindy Shubin were reappointed to new three-year terms on the Human Relations Commission. Mari Lee, V. Lee Whisner and Haley Rizkallah were appointed to fill three unexpired terms on the commission.
- Bruce DeShong and Sally Livingston were reappointed to new three-year terms on the Senior Services Advisory Board.
- Mary Ann Foltz and Hongwei Xu were appointed to fill two unexpired terms on the board, which was formerly known as the Commission on Aging.
- Patrick Hammett, who chairs the Social Services Advisory Board, was reappointed for a new three-year term.
- Patricia Maluchnik was reappointed to a new four-year term on the Workforce Development Board. Kimberley Levine and Carmen Voso were appointed to fill two unexpired terms on the board.
- Mark Sankey was reappointed to a new three-year term on the Sustainability Commission. Tom Hattery, Laurie Jenkins and Amy Rembold were appointed to fill three unexpired terms on the commission.
Quote:
"There was one exception. The council was split on the appointees to the Sustainability Commission, with four members voting to confirm Fitzwater's appointments and three members abstaining from the vote."
What's going on behind the scenes with the Sustainability Commission?
