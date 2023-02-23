Sometimes, as people move through life, they forget to stop and reflect on their accomplishments, said Gayon Sampson, the chief of staff to Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.
But Sampson and Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett had a chance to reflect Wednesday during a Black history town hall forum organized by the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County.
Curious children peppered the two government officials with questions that made them ponder their work for the community.
“I think society paints a picture that [children] are not paying attention, but it is clear that they are and they really do care about the work that we do,” Duckett said.
It was a full-circle moment, they said, since they went to the Boys & Girls Club on Madison Street when they were little. The cafeteria, where the town hall forum was held, was smaller than they remembered.
Frederick Community College President Annesa Cheek was supposed to speak, too, but couldn’t make it. Instead, she submitted a video in which she answered questions and promoted the importance of education.
Children from kindergarten to fifth grade, holding bright green cards with scrawled handwriting, approached Sampson and Duckett with questions. Some focused on jobs — their first jobs, whether they liked their jobs, and the favorite part of their jobs.
One child asked when the men knew they had chosen the jobs they wanted to do.
Sampson said he became interested in government after third grade. He was reading a book about presidents and his teacher told him that he couldn’t be president because of how he looked.
“My mother was so angry that she bought me every single book that had to do with presidents that year, and ever since then, I really got into government and how it can affect people to do things that are positive,” he said.
He went on to intern on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., which he said was one of the proudest experiences in his life.
“Capitol Hill was built by slaves, and people like me weren’t allowed to walk in the front door,” he said. “And my first day, and I walked in the front door, I got to work there.”
One child asked how Duckett and Sampson advocate for their community.
They both spoke about representation.
When Sampson chooses people for boards or hires new employees, he makes sure people represent the community, he said.
Duckett said that as the first Black man elected to the County Council, he is always aware of representation.
“My campaign model was if you’re not at the table, we were on the menu and so making sure that even when a seat isn’t prepared at the table for us, that we bring a seat to the table and we raise our voices day in and day out,” he said.
Another child asked Duckett what it was like to be the first Black man on the County Council.
It is surreal, he said, and comes with a heavy weight. His goal each day is to make sure constituents’ voices are heard, he said.
Another child asked who their Black role models were. Sampson said he looks up to Martin Luther King Jr. and W.E.B. DuBois. Duckett mentioned Malcolm X.
Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County CEO Tamika Thrasher was also asked that question even though she wasn’t a speaker.
Her Black role model is Michelle Obama, she said.
“Watching her with her grace and her elegance, but still being able to speak up and let people know when they needed to be told is good for me and that’s someone I continue to watch,” she said.
One child asked Duckett and Sampson what their core beliefs and values are as Black men.
For Duckett, it’s believing in himself and not letting other people and challenges thwart his goals.
For Sampson, it’s about knowing the past.
“We have to understand our history and try our best to use that history to empower us moving forward,” he said.
