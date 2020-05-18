Less than two years into his time serving in the county attorney’s office, Bryon Black will soon replace John Mathias as the head of the office.
The County Council approved his appointment to that position last week, after County Executive Jan Gardner selected him to replace Mathias effective June 1.
Black, 54, said he was excited to start as county attorney, and thanked Gardner and council members for their support.
Mathias has worked for the county since the 1980s. That longevity makes him difficult to replace, Black said.
“He certainly will be a hard act to follow because he has been in that role for so long and he does have a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge,” Black said.
Since joining the county staff in August 2018, Black has mostly worked as the County Council’s attorney, providing council members and staff with support regarding meeting procedures, pieces of legislation and other areas as a senior assistant county attorney.
His role as county attorney will be similar, but for the entire county. Operating as the chief legal counsel requires a knowledge on a broad array of subject matters, Black said.
“It applies to every aspect of government and every aspect of law … from land use to human relations to finance, it covers so many areas,” Black said. “The office has to be able to respond to a different issue every day, pretty much … it’s a wide spectrum of the law, and our office has to be able to have a handle on that.”
Gardner said she chose Black to succeed Mathias as county attorney because he is well-regarded in the community, and has a wealth of knowledge.
“I think he has brought some really great experience to the table ... and he is a really great communicator,” Gardner said.
Before joining the county, Black worked as a partner at Schaffer and Black in Frederick, with an expertise in multiple areas of law, according to a county news release. He also served in the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office as an assistant state’s attorney.
He earned his law degree from the University of Dayton Law School in 1991, and was admitted to the Maryland State Bar that year, and the U.S. District Court in 1992.
The Middletown resident has also served on various legal and community organizations and boards, is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Frederick County Bar Association.
Black said it will be challenging to now serve all operations of county government instead of just council members, but added members from all county divisions have been easy to work with.
“The county attorney role is the umbrella to the other attorneys that are provided to the various divisions,” Black said of that transition. “It’s stepping up to oversee all those areas at once, as opposed to just overseeing the council.”
Black will earn $169,500 annually as county attorney. Mathias currently has an annual salary of $204,426 in that role.
(1) comment
Congratulations Mr. Black!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.