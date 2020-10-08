The county's career firefighter union sued County Executive Jan Gardner and The Frederick County Council Thursday for passing an ordinance regarding binding arbitration that does not comply with the Frederick County charter.
That lawsuit, which dates back to the passage of ballot "Question D" in the 2018 election, called on the Circuit Court of Frederick County to file an injunction, requiring Gardner and the County Council to comply with the Frederick County charter regarding possible binding arbitration scenarios between county firefighters and the county.
Binding arbitration means any funding decision by a neutral arbitrator in discussion between the county and firefighters union regarding things like wages, benefits and working conditions must be funded, the lawsuit stated. Currently, the law allows the County Council to cut funding from the arbitrator's decision.
It also called on the court to void a bill passed by the County Council earlier this year, which council members and Gardner felt met the requirements of Question D.
Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local (IAFF) 3666, Gardner and others debated that legislation, introduced by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater in January, and the County Council passed it in a 6-1 vote in February.
Fitzwater, IAFF 3666 President Stephen Jones, and other union and county officials participated in a workgroup to draft that legislation last year, before she drafted the legislation.
That legislation defined collective bargaining and set terms for the neutral arbitrator, including the timeline for possible arbitration decisions. These and other issues were known to county voters in 2018 as Question D.
But Jones and other IAFF officials stated Fitzwater's bill does not satisfy the definition of what county voters passed when they voted for "Question D." They have previously cited a case decided in the Maryland Court of Appeals, Atkinson v. Anne Arundel County, which decided that arbitrators' decisions must be funded in that county's budget process. They cited that decision again in the lawsuit.
In a meeting in February, Jones criticized the county for not inviting Baltimore attorney Joel Smith, who has experience in binding arbitration cases. Smith provided insight for the workgroup from last year.
"Why did we waste everyone’s time with this work group by blatantly ignoring the information from the subject matter expert and pencil whip the legislation behind closed doors?" Jones said. "What good does this do?"
But Council members — despite pleas from IAFF 3666 members and Councilman Kai Hagen introducing amendments to rectify those issues — passed the legislation.
Hagen was the lone dissenting vote, and Gardner signed the bill in mid-March.
Jones said in a statement Thursday that the county's actions were legally indefensible.
"Frederick County’s professional firefighters have worked on this issue a long time. We have gotten this far, now we need to make sure we get this right," Jones said. "Council member Fitzwater’s legislation is a blatant overreach and, according to legal experts, completely contrasts the Question 'D' referendum. The will of the voters was infinitely clear and we have a responsibility to enact what they voted on."
Gardner and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Hagen said by phone Thursday he was not surprised by the lawsuit, given the binding arbitration bill the council passed "did not meet the intent, spirit ... and the letter of the law."
"I expected this would happen, based on the fact that the legislation that was passed was similar to the Anne Arundel legislation that was successfully challenged in court," Hagen said.
(10) comments
Most people had no idea what they were voting for. As for the career Firefighters this is simply Greed no amount will ever be enough. Remember when their Union President refereed to our dedicated Volunteers as Traffic Cones. Yes I remember
As do I Timberman, as do I.
Sounding like the same county atty (maithis) helped the council write this garbage just the same as he counseled the former commissioners on landsdale.
Of course Commissioner Kai Hagen is not surprised by the lawsuit against Frederick County. Katie Nash, Hagen's campaign advisor, is also the lobbyist for the paid Frederick firefighters. Hopefully Hagen does not support lawsuits against the people who elected him.
I would love to hear the other side of the story -- why were 6 council members in favor of the legislation? It seems pointless, and a waste of taxpayers' money, because the firefighters' union will almost certainly prevail in court.
I did not find 'Question D' confusing at all. Perhaps that's because as a retired Metro employee I am a member of ATU Local 689, so I am familiar with collective bargaining and binding arbitration.
There is nothing wrong with either. As a union member, I support the firefighters, but as a taxpayer one question I have is, how is the arbitrator selected? Some arbitrators are known to be a bit biased, which is why Metro uses three (3) -- one each selected by Local 689 and management, and then those two (2) select a third -- presumably neutral -- arbitrator. Any decision must be at least 2 to 1.
I suppose the firefighters' union and the county council could find a single arbitrator that's mutually agreeable.
Regarding funding, it does not have to be "firefighters vs X" (roads/schools/etc). The taxpayer part of me doesn't like this option, but taxes could be raised if absolutely necessary. An increase in pay and/or benefits for firefighters does not have to mean bridges will collapse and 911 staffing will be cut.
I'm the first to admit that unions can get carried away -- but so can management. There needs to be a good balance of power. A professional arbitrator will take into account many factors, among them:
* The existing 'usual, customary, reasonable' pay and benefits for professional firefighters.
* The cost of living in FredCo.
* The county's ability to pay with existing funds
* The county taxpayers' ability to absorb a tax increase if necessary.
The arbitrator will 'stay between the lines'. S/he will not allow either side to take advantage.
Unless the Court of Appeals reverses its well-reasoned decision in Atkinson v. Anne Arundel County, our fire fighters will prevail. The Frederick County Council is wasting our tax dollars fighting against a citizen initiative that is quite clear in language.
As to school funding - (1) It is irrelevant to the requirements of the referendum and (2) The taxpayers must (or should) know that public schools are guaranteed funding under a “maintenance of effort” law plus a mandated CPI adjustment. Absent a decline in enrollment or negative CPI, schools are protected from Frederick County Council budget reductions to public schools under state law.
Our fire departments have no such guarantees. Nor does the fire fighters’ union have 2 of its members sitting on the County Council.
I knew this would happen. Exactly why I voted against it.
The way the original question was worded, many voters were confused by what the implications were for implementing such a policy. Now that the electorate knows all of the downfalls of "Question D", why not put it on the ballot again and see where it goes? It would probably be rescinded. As it now stands, if there is a decision to increase funding for schools over the firefighters, the firefighters can sue and take the money away from the students. Not a desirable outcome. Same goes for environmental issues, infrastructure issues, etc. The County Council must have the discretion to make budgets according to county priorities. That is what we elect them to do.
Just because you don’t like something you can’t just put it back on the ballot and vote on it again. I understand this is the Democrats think, but that’s not the case.
